Tambour Doors and Plastic Extrusions for Modern Storage and Manufacturing

Manchester, UK, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Modern environments require storage systems and manufacturing solutions that are efficient, durable, and adaptable. Tambour doors and Plastic extrusions play an important role in creating practical solutions for both commercial and residential spaces. These technologies support organised storage, reliable product manufacturing, and flexible design options across many industries.

Tatra Rotalac is the UK’s leading manufacturer of plastic shutters, aluminium shutters and steel shutters for a wide range of sectors including retail, office furniture, health, kitchens, caravans and boats. These products are available in both standard and bespoke shutter sizes, allowing businesses to choose solutions that match their specific requirements.

The company focuses on understanding the real needs of its customers. From the early design concept stage through prototypes and finally to the finished product, the process ensures that every solution is developed with precision and attention to detail. Products are delivered on time and manufactured to high quality standards for customers around the world.

Understanding Tambour Doors

What Are Tambour Doors?

Tambour doors are sliding doors made from narrow slats connected together to form a flexible surface. These slats move smoothly along a track system and retract into a compact space when opened.

Unlike traditional doors that swing outward, tambour doors slide neatly into a cabinet or furniture structure. This space-saving design makes them ideal for areas where efficient storage and accessibility are important.

Durable and Practical Storage Solutions

All shutter systems are designed with unique mechanisms that prioritise safety, ease of use, and straightforward installation. These features help ensure that storage systems function smoothly in everyday environments.

Tambour doors are commonly used in office furniture, storage cabinets, kitchens, and other environments where space must be used efficiently. Their compact movement allows easy access to stored items without blocking surrounding areas.

Powder-Coated Aluminium Tambour Doors

Aluminium tambour doors and roller shutters are available with powder coating, offering additional durability and design flexibility. Powder coating provides a protective finish while also expanding colour options.

These powder coated tambour doors and roller shutters are available in all RAL colours, allowing customers to select finishes that match their specific design preferences. Aluminium construction ensures strength and long-term reliability whether used indoors or outdoors.

Organised, Simple, and Smart Spaces

At Tatra Rotalac, products are designed to help create organised and functional spaces. Storage systems built with tambour doors allow users to access items easily while keeping spaces tidy.

These solutions are suitable for a variety of environments including offices, kitchens, boats, and caravans. The adaptable design makes it possible to customise shutters for different layouts and storage requirements.

By improving organisation and reducing clutter, these storage systems help people manage their spaces more effectively. Easy access to stored items saves time and supports a smoother daily workflow.

Plastic Extrusions and Manufacturing Capabilities

Plastic extrusions are a highly efficient manufacturing method used to create durable and cost-effective products at scale. This process shapes thermoplastic materials into continuous profiles that maintain consistent structure and performance.

Manufacturing facilities include specialised machinery supported by tool room equipment and ancillary finishing equipment such as inkjet printing, punching, and cutting. This setup allows the production of both long and short manufacturing runs depending on project requirements.

A wide range of thermoplastic materials can be used during the plastic extrusions process. These include rigid and flexible PVC, ABS, HDPE, Polypropylene, Styrene, Acrylic, and Polycarbonate. Each material offers unique characteristics suited to different product applications.

Quality Control in Plastic Extrusions

Quality control begins at the earliest stage of the plastic extrusions process. Specialists carefully examine raw materials to ensure they remain free from foreign particles that could affect the final product.

During extrusion, temperature levels are closely monitored to prevent surface imperfections. Cooling stages are also carefully managed to ensure products maintain their correct shape and structural strength.

If any issues arise during production, experts identify and resolve them quickly. This strict monitoring ensures that all extruded products meet high manufacturing standards.

Learn more about advanced storage and manufacturing solutions including Tambour doors designed for efficient and flexible storage systems, as well as high-quality Plastic extrusions used to produce durable and cost-effective components.