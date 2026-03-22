LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at New Oil Refinery in Kuwait

Kuwait City, Kuwait, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — The newly constructed oil refinery in Kuwait has recently completed the installation of LED explosion-proof lighting throughout its facility. The lighting system, which is designed to meet the most stringent safety standards, is intended to enhance visibility, reduce energy consumption, and minimize the risk of fire or explosion in the refinery’s high-risk zones.

With the presence of highly flammable substances, the refinery required lighting that would not compromise safety while providing effective illumination. LED explosion-proof lights were chosen due to their superior energy efficiency, long lifespan, and ability to withstand harsh operating conditions.

“Our primary focus is to ensure the safety of our workers, and the LED explosion-proof lighting system is an integral part of that,” said Faisal Al-Mutairi, safety officer at the refinery. “In addition to improving safety, these lights have also helped us reduce our energy footprint.”

As Kuwait’s oil and gas industry continues to modernize and expand, LED lighting solutions are expected to play an increasingly important role in enhancing safety and sustainability. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights