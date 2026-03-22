LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at New Oil Refinery in Kuwait

Posted on 2026-03-22 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Kuwait City, Kuwait, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — The newly constructed oil refinery in Kuwait has recently completed the installation of LED explosion-proof lighting throughout its facility. The lighting system, which is designed to meet the most stringent safety standards, is intended to enhance visibility, reduce energy consumption, and minimize the risk of fire or explosion in the refinery’s high-risk zones.

With the presence of highly flammable substances, the refinery required lighting that would not compromise safety while providing effective illumination. LED explosion-proof lights were chosen due to their superior energy efficiency, long lifespan, and ability to withstand harsh operating conditions.

“Our primary focus is to ensure the safety of our workers, and the LED explosion-proof lighting system is an integral part of that,” said Faisal Al-Mutairi, safety officer at the refinery. “In addition to improving safety, these lights have also helped us reduce our energy footprint.”

As Kuwait’s oil and gas industry continues to modernize and expand, LED lighting solutions are expected to play an increasingly important role in enhancing safety and sustainability. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more