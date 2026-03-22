Lucintel Forecasts the Global Bassinet Cart Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bassinet cart market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, menstrual center, and family markets. The global bassinet cart market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising investment in hospital infrastructure & neonatal unit, the increasing hospital birth rates in developing region, and the growing preference for mobile & ergonomic bassinet cart.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in bassinet cart market to 2031 by type (metal type and non-metal type), application (hospitals, clinic, menstrual center, and family), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, metal type is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, hospital is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on bassinet cart market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Paramount, Pedigo USA, Blickman, Caretek Medical, Novum Medical, Stryker Corporation, Medline Industries, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Metro Healthcare, Bristol Maid are the major suppliers in the bassinet cart market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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