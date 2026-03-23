Hashcodex Addresses Structural Issues in Token Fundraising with Advanced Crypto Presale Development Services

Madurai, IN, 2026-03-23 — /EPR Network/ — Hashcodex, a leading blockchain solutions company, today highlighted its advanced crypto presale development services, designed to address persistent structural challenges in token fundraising.

Many projects continue to face security vulnerabilities, inefficient token distribution, and transparency gaps that can undermine investor confidence and long-term success.

Highlights of Hashcodex’s Presale Development Services:

Secure Smart Contracts: Fully audited contracts with automated vesting, whitelisting, and anti-bot measures.

Fully audited contracts with automated vesting, whitelisting, and anti-bot measures. Transparent Tokenomics: Clear, enforceable token distribution schedules to prevent early investor dumping.

Clear, enforceable token distribution schedules to prevent early investor dumping. Scalable Infrastructure: Platforms designed to handle high user traffic and multi-chain support.

Platforms designed to handle high user traffic and multi-chain support. Compliance-Ready: Optional KYC/AML integrations to navigate evolving regulations.

Optional KYC/AML integrations to navigate evolving regulations. Investor-Focused UX: Simplified onboarding and intuitive interfaces to enhance participation and trust.

With these solutions, Hashcodex helps projects optimize their presales while addressing the risks that have historically plagued token fundraising campaigns.

“Our goal is to provide a presale framework that prioritizes security, fairness, and scalability,” said Chandru Murugan, CEO of Hashcodex. “By resolving the underlying problems in token fundraising, we enable projects to operate confidently while protecting investor interests.”

For more details or to schedule a demo, visit www.hashcodex.com or contact 8610977481 / sales@hashcodex.com

About Hashcodex

Hashcodex is a blockchain development company specializing in decentralized applications, smart contracts, token development, and Web3 infrastructure solutions. With a mission to accelerate digital innovation, Hashcodex helps organizations worldwide tap into the potential of blockchain technology.