Travel & I Africa Announces Its Vision to Redefine African Travel Experiences

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Travel & I Africa today reaffirmed its commitment to crafting meaningful and personalised travel journeys across Africa, grounded in deep local knowledge and a passion for authentic experiences. Based in Cape Town, the company specialises in tailor-made holiday packages for individuals, families, groups and international partners.

A Proudly African Destination Management Company

Travel & I Africa brings decades of combined expertise in travel, tourism, hospitality and event logistics to every itinerary it creates. The team’s strong roots in Africa help travellers explore the continent with confidence, insight and cultural appreciation. From the scenic coastlines of South Africa to the wild plains of Eastern Africa, each journey is designed to be personal and memorable.

The company’s services cover a wide range of travel needs, including bespoke tours, group travel, luxury holidays and incentive programmes. Every trip is built with care, considering the unique preferences and interests of travellers, so they can enjoy a seamless experience from planning to return.

Leadership and Experience

The management team blends extensive global and local experience. Founder and Managing Director Moira Menzel has more than 20 years in the tourism industry and international experience from working with leading destination management companies in Asia. Director and Chief Operations Officer Glynnis Lategan brings strong operational expertise, while General Manager Kaylin Taljaard contributes fresh perspectives shaped by international travel and a hands-on understanding of market trends.

As a 100 per cent women-led company with a Level 1 BBBEE certification, Travel & I Africa takes pride in fostering empowerment and transformation within the travel industry.

Client-Centric and Authentic Travel Experiences

At the core of Travel & I Africa’s philosophy is a belief that meaningful travel is rooted in authenticity, trust and quality service. The team works closely with trusted global partners and preferred suppliers to deliver end-to-end travel arrangements, including flights, transport, accommodation and guided activities.

With a focus on personal service and reliable support, the company has built strong relationships with clients who return to explore more of Africa’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

About Travel & I Africa

Travel & I Africa is a Cape Town based destination management company that designs tailor-made travel experiences across Southern and Eastern Africa. With a focus on personalised service and deep local insight, the company helps travellers discover Africa in a way that feels authentic and unforgettable. To learn more about their services, visit their website at https://travelandiafrica.co.za/who-we-are/