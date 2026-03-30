Rivco Construction Expands Full-Service Remodeling and Roofing Services Across Cleveland, Ooltewah, and Chattanooga, TN

CLEVELAND, TN, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Rivco Construction, a locally owned and licensed general contracting company based in Cleveland, Tennessee, has expanded its remodeling, roofing, and construction services to better serve homeowners and businesses across Cleveland, Ooltewah, Chattanooga, Soddy Daisy, Signal Mountain, and surrounding East Tennessee communities.

Founded by Cleveland resident Alex Rivera, Rivco Construction has built a solid reputation in the region by delivering quality work, honest communication, and a customer-first approach on every project. Whether a homeowner needs a kitchen remodel, a bathroom update, new roofing, siding replacement, or a full commercial build, the Rivco team handles it with care and professionalism.

Rivco Construction’s services include interior remodeling, exterior improvements, shingle and metal roofing installation and repair, drywall, tile installation, interior and exterior painting, deck construction, and insurance claim assistance for storm and weather-related damage. The company also offers 24-hour emergency service for homeowners dealing with unexpected damage that cannot wait.

“We live here. We work here. Every home we work on is in a neighborhood we care about. That is what being a local contractor means to us. It is not just a job, it is a responsibility to our community,” said Alex Rivera, Owner of Rivco Construction in Cleveland, TN.

East Tennessee homeowners face real risks from storm and hail damage, and navigating an insurance claim while also finding a reliable contractor to do the work is a stressful process. Rivco Construction’s insurance claim assistance service helps homeowners document damage, work with adjusters, and get repairs completed correctly, removing much of the burden from the homeowner during an already difficult time.

Metal roofing has grown significantly in popularity across the Cleveland and Chattanooga area in recent years, and Rivco Construction has developed strong expertise in both standing seam panels and metal shingle systems. Metal roofs offer a longer lifespan than traditional asphalt shingles, better resistance to wind and impact, and can lower energy costs by reflecting heat away from the home.

Rivco Construction offers discounts to veterans and active-duty military families as a way to give back to those who have served. The company’s roots in the East Tennessee community go deeper than the jobsite, and the team brings that sense of investment and ownership to every project they take on.

Homeowners and businesses in Cleveland, Ooltewah, Chattanooga, and across East Tennessee with renovation, roofing, or new construction needs can contact Rivco Construction for a free consultation at https://www.rivco.co or by calling (423) 883-0594.

About Rivco Construction

Rivco Construction is a locally owned, licensed, and insured general contracting company based in Cleveland, TN, serving homeowners and businesses throughout East Tennessee. Rivco specializes in interior and exterior remodeling, roofing, new construction, and insurance claim assistance. Military and veteran discounts available. Visit https://www.rivco.co.

Media Contact

Rivco Construction

3520 Eveningside Dr NW, Cleveland, TN 37312

Phone: (423) 883-0594

https://www.rivco.co