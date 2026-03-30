Elias Plumbers LTD Launches Professional Appliance Services in London

London, UK, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Elias Plumbers LTD, a trusted plumbing company in London, is proud to launch its new appliance services. This includes appliance repair, appliance installation, and kitchen appliance repair. The goal is to help people in London fix and install appliances quickly and safely.

The new appliance services cover many needs. These include:

Kitchen appliance repair

Washing machine repair

Dishwasher repair

Appliance installation services

Emergency appliance repair

The company offers same-day service and 24/7 emergency support. This helps customers when they need fast help.

Benefits & Value:

Elias Plumbers LTD focuses on quality and safety. Their trained engineers make sure all appliances work well.

Customers in London can enjoy:

Fast and same-day repairs

Skilled appliance experts

Affordable pricing

Safe and reliable service

Help for homes and businesses

This makes Elias Plumbers LTD a top choice for appliance services in London.

Serving all areas in London and nearby locations, Elias Plumbers LTD is known for:

Local appliance repair in London

Emergency appliance services London

Kitchen appliance experts London

Trusted local plumber and appliance engineer

The company continues to grow as a reliable name for plumbing and appliance services.

Quote Section:

A spokesperson from Elias Plumbers LTD said: “We are happy to bring our appliance services to London. Our goal is to help people fix their appliances fast and safely. We want every home and business to have working appliances without stress.”

For fast and trusted appliance services in London, Book your appliance repair or installation service today.

About the Company :

Elias Plumbers LTD is a professional plumbing and heating company based in London, UK. The company offers a wide range of services, including plumbing repair, emergency plumbing, boiler services, heating services, drainage solutions, and appliance repair. Known for fast response and expert service, Elias Plumbers LTD serves homes and businesses across London and nearby areas.

Contact Information:

Phone: 07771 999036

Email: eliasplumbersltd@gmail.com

Website: https://eliasplumbers.co.uk/appliance-services/