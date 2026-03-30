Versitron Simplifies Fiber-Based Video Deployment with 1-Channel Video Installation Kits for System Integrators

Newark, USA, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron announces its advanced range of 1-Channel Video Installation Kits, purpose-built to support system integrators in deploying reliable, high-performance fiber optic video transmission systems. This lineup includes the FDVTR1AA3A-AE, FDVTR1AA5A-AE, FDVTR1A03A, and FDVTR1A05A, offering flexible configurations for video, data, audio, and contact closure transmission over fiber.

As surveillance systems and industrial monitoring networks continue to expand, system integrators require solutions that ensure signal integrity, long-distance transmission, and ease of deployment. Versitron’s video installation kits address these needs by providing complete, ready-to-deploy systems that simplify installation while delivering consistent and reliable performance.

Comprehensive Video Transmission with Multi-Signal Support

Versitron’s FDVTR1AA series kits are designed to transmit video, data, audio, and contact closure signals simultaneously over a single fiber link. This integrated capability eliminates the need for multiple cables, reducing infrastructure complexity and improving overall system efficiency.

The FDVTR1AA3A-AE (multimode) and FDVTR1AA5A-AE (singlemode) models provide full multi-signal support, making them ideal for applications that require synchronized transmission of surveillance video alongside control signals and audio communication.

For applications focused primarily on video and data transmission, the FDVTR1A03A (multimode) and FDVTR1A05A (singlemode) models offer streamlined solutions with high reliability and performance.

Flexible Fiber Options for Diverse Deployment Needs

Versitron’s 1-channel video installation kits are available in both multimode (MM) and singlemode (SM) configurations, enabling system integrators to choose the appropriate solution based on distance and application requirements.

Multimode models (FDVTR1AA3A-AE, FDVTR1A03A): Ideal for short to medium distances, such as within buildings or campus environments

Ideal for short to medium distances, such as within buildings or campus environments Singlemode models (FDVTR1AA5A-AE, FDVTR1A05A): Designed for long-distance transmission, supporting deployments across campuses, industrial sites, and remote locations

This flexibility ensures that integrators can optimize network design for both cost and performance.

Reliable Long-Distance Transmission Without Signal Degradation

By leveraging fiber optic technology, these video installation kits enable transmission over long distances without the signal degradation commonly associated with copper-based systems.

Fiber optics provide immunity to electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI), ensuring consistent video quality even in electrically noisy environments such as manufacturing plants, transportation systems, and energy facilities.

This reliability is critical for mission-critical applications where uninterrupted video monitoring is essential.

Plug-and-Play Design for Faster Deployment

Versitron’s video installation kits are designed with plug-and-play functionality, allowing system integrators to deploy them quickly without complex configuration.

Each kit includes all necessary components for installation, such as transmitter and receiver units, ensuring a seamless setup process. This reduces installation time and minimizes the risk of configuration errors.

The simplicity of deployment makes these kits particularly valuable for large-scale projects and time-sensitive installations.

Enhanced Signal Integrity for High-Quality Video

Versitron’s fiber video solutions maintain high signal integrity, ensuring that video signals remain clear and stable across long distances.

With support for real-time video transmission, these kits enable accurate monitoring and rapid response in critical environments. The inclusion of data, audio, and contact closure support further enhances system functionality, allowing for integrated communication and control.

This makes the FDVTR1 series an ideal choice for applications that require synchronized multi-signal transmission.

Designed for System Integrators Across Industries

Versitron’s 1-channel video installation kits are widely used in a variety of industries, including:

Security and surveillance systems

Industrial automation and monitoring

Transportation and traffic management

Campus and enterprise security

Utility and energy infrastructure

Their ability to deliver reliable performance across diverse environments makes them a trusted solution for system integrators.

Scalable and Future-Ready Network Solutions

These video installation kits are designed to support scalable network architectures. System integrators can deploy multiple units to expand their networks as needed, ensuring that infrastructure can grow alongside operational requirements.

The use of fiber optic technology also ensures compatibility with modern network standards, making these solutions a future-proof investment.

Why System Integrators Choose Versitron Video Installation Kits

System integrators rely on Versitron for their video transmission needs because these solutions offer:

Multi-Signal Transmission: Video, data, audio, and contact closure over a single fiber

Video, data, audio, and contact closure over a single fiber Flexible Fiber Options: Multimode and singlemode configurations

Multimode and singlemode configurations Long-Distance Connectivity: Reliable transmission without signal loss

Reliable transmission without signal loss Plug-and-Play Simplicity: Fast and easy installation

Fast and easy installation High Reliability: Designed for mission-critical environments

These advantages enable integrators to design and deploy efficient, scalable, and reliable video networks.

Availability

The Versitron 1-channel video installation kits are available now:

FDVTR1AA3A-AE – Video, Data, Audio, Contact Closure, ST, Multimode

FDVTR1AA5A-AE – Video, Data, Audio, Contact Closure, ST, Singlemode

FDVTR1A03A – Video and Data, ST, Multimode

FDVTR1A05A – Video and Data, ST, Singlemode

System integrators can explore detailed specifications and deployment options through Versitron’s official product pages.

About Versitron

Versitron is a leading provider of fiber optic communication solutions, delivering high-performance products for industrial, enterprise, and mission-critical applications. With decades of experience, Versitron empowers system integrators to build reliable and future-ready network infrastructures.