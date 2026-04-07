HDTV Supply Introduces WolfPack 1080P HDMI over CAT6 Splitter for Multi-TV Distribution

Posted on 2026-04-07 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of professional AV distribution equipment, announces the availability of the WolfPack 1080P HDMI over CAT6 Splitter, designed to distribute high-definition video signals to multiple displays over long distances using cost-effective CAT6 cabling.

This solution is ideal for commercial installations such as sports bars, retail stores, digital signage setups, and corporate environments where a single HDMI source needs to be displayed across multiple screens without signal degradation.

Key Product Highlights

  • Distributes one HDMI source to up to 47 displays
  • Supports full HD 1080p video resolution
  • Extends HDMI signal over CAT6 cable for long-distance transmission
  • Maintains signal stability and clarity across all connected screens
  • Plug-and-play setup for quick installation
  • Ideal for large-scale AV distribution environments
  • Reduces cable clutter compared to traditional HDMI cabling
  • Designed for reliability in continuous-use applications

This WolfPack solution helps businesses simplify AV distribution while maintaining consistent performance across multiple endpoints.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with every product and solution:

  • “A short product video explaining system functionality and setup, helping customers quickly understand installation and usage
  • A 5-minute podcast covering key benefits, real-world use cases, and important buying considerations
  • Access to expert technical support for system planning, setup, and deployment to ensure smooth implementation and performance”

These value-added resources help customers confidently implement and operate their AV control systems.

The spokesperson answered  these questions:-

Q1: How many TVs can this splitter support?
 The WolfPack HDMI over CAT6 splitter can distribute a single HDMI signal to up to 47 displays.

Q2: What type of cable is required for installation?
 Standard CAT6 cables are used to extend the HDMI signal over longer distances.

Q3: Is there any loss in video quality?
 The system is designed to maintain full HD 1080p resolution with stable signal performance across all outputs.

Q4: Where can this product be used?
 It is suitable for sports bars, retail stores, corporate offices, hospitality venues, and digital signage applications.

Q5: Is the system difficult to install?
 No, it features a plug-and-play design, making installation straightforward for most setups.

Q6: What additional support does HDTV Supply provide?
 Customers receive a short explainer video, a 5-minute podcast, and access to technical support.

Explore multi-TV HDMI distribution solutions, watch product insights, and buy now: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/wolfpack-1080p-hdmi-over-cat6-splitter-up-to-47-tvs.html


About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.

For further information contact:
Press Relations
HDTV Supply, Inc.
TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)
TEXT: 1-833-648-3777
WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722
NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html
WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/wolfpack-1080p-hdmi-over-cat6-splitter-up-to-47-tvs.html
PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/@hdtvsupplypodcasts/playlists
EMAIL: press[at]hdtvsupply.com

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