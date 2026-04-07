HDTV Supply Introduces WolfPack 1080P HDMI over CAT6 Splitter for Multi-TV Distribution

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of professional AV distribution equipment, announces the availability of the WolfPack 1080P HDMI over CAT6 Splitter, designed to distribute high-definition video signals to multiple displays over long distances using cost-effective CAT6 cabling.

This solution is ideal for commercial installations such as sports bars, retail stores, digital signage setups, and corporate environments where a single HDMI source needs to be displayed across multiple screens without signal degradation.

Key Product Highlights

Distributes one HDMI source to up to 47 displays

Supports full HD 1080p video resolution

Extends HDMI signal over CAT6 cable for long-distance transmission

Maintains signal stability and clarity across all connected screens

Plug-and-play setup for quick installation

Ideal for large-scale AV distribution environments

Reduces cable clutter compared to traditional HDMI cabling

Designed for reliability in continuous-use applications

This WolfPack solution helps businesses simplify AV distribution while maintaining consistent performance across multiple endpoints.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with every product and solution:

“A short product video explaining system functionality and setup, helping customers quickly understand installation and usage

A 5-minute podcast covering key benefits, real-world use cases, and important buying considerations

Access to expert technical support for system planning, setup, and deployment to ensure smooth implementation and performance”

These value-added resources help customers confidently implement and operate their AV control systems.

The spokesperson answered these questions:-

Q1: How many TVs can this splitter support?

The WolfPack HDMI over CAT6 splitter can distribute a single HDMI signal to up to 47 displays.

Q2: What type of cable is required for installation?

Standard CAT6 cables are used to extend the HDMI signal over longer distances.

Q3: Is there any loss in video quality?

The system is designed to maintain full HD 1080p resolution with stable signal performance across all outputs.

Q4: Where can this product be used?

It is suitable for sports bars, retail stores, corporate offices, hospitality venues, and digital signage applications.

Q5: Is the system difficult to install?

No, it features a plug-and-play design, making installation straightforward for most setups.

Q6: What additional support does HDTV Supply provide?

Customers receive a short explainer video, a 5-minute podcast, and access to technical support.

Explore multi-TV HDMI distribution solutions, watch product insights, and buy now: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/wolfpack-1080p-hdmi-over-cat6-splitter-up-to-47-tvs.html



About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.