Lucintel Forecasts the Global Data Flow Diagram Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-04-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global data flow diagram market looks promising with opportunities in the software and service markets. The global data flow diagram market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for system analysis tools, the rising adoption of business process modeling, and the growing use in software development projects.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in data flow diagram market to 2031 by type (logical DFD and physical DFD), application (software and service), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, logical DFD is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, software is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on data flow diagram market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Lucidchart, IBM, HubSpot, Miro, SmartDraw, Visual Paradigm, Boardmix, Microsoft Visio, Draw.io, OmniGraffle are the major suppliers in the data flow diagram market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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