Honed Cylinder Tube: The Key to Smooth and Efficient Hydraulic Performance!

ShanDong, China, 2026-04-08 — /EPR Network/ — Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd proudly introduces its premium Honed Cylinder Tube, engineered to meet the growing demand for precision, durability, and efficiency in hydraulic and pneumatic systems. Manufactured according to DIN 2391 ST52 standards, the product delivers exceptional dimensional accuracy, smooth internal surface finish, and consistent mechanical properties. Designed for hydraulic cylinder production, this Honed Cylinder Tube ensures reliable sealing performance, reduced friction, and extended service life across demanding industrial environments.

Top 5 Highlights of Shandong Baokun Honed Cylinder Tube

1. High Precision Inner Surface Finish

The Honed Cylinder Tube features a finely honed internal diameter that minimizes surface roughness. This precision finish improves sealing efficiency, reduces wear on piston seals, and enhances overall hydraulic system performance. The controlled honing process also supports smooth piston movement and reliable pressure handling.

2. Superior Mechanical Strength and Stability

Produced using high-quality ST52 steel, the Honed Cylinder Tube offers excellent tensile strength and toughness. This ensures dependable operation under high pressure and heavy loads. The material’s uniform structure enhances durability, making it suitable for industrial machinery, hydraulic cylinders, and engineering equipment.

3. Tight Dimensional Tolerances

Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd maintains strict quality control throughout manufacturing. Each Honed Cylinder Tube is produced with precise ID tolerances such as H8 or H9, ensuring easy machining and consistent assembly. Accurate straightness and concentricity help reduce installation time and improve equipment reliability.

4. Wide Industrial Applications

The Honed Cylinder Tube is widely used in hydraulic cylinders, construction machinery, agricultural equipment, mining machinery, and industrial automation systems. Its smooth bore and strong mechanical properties support high-performance operations where durability and precision are essential.

5. Corrosion Resistance and Long Service Life

The Honed Cylinder Tube can be supplied with protective coatings, anti-rust oil, or customized finishing options. These features help prevent corrosion during storage and operation, extending product lifespan. The durable construction reduces maintenance frequency and supports long-term operational efficiency.

With reliable quality, competitive pricing, and flexible customization options, Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd delivers Honed Cylinder Tube solutions tailored to modern hydraulic industry requirements. The company remains committed to providing durable, precision-engineered tubing that supports high-efficiency machinery and long-term operational stability across global markets.

About the Company Name: Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd

Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd continues to focus on advanced production technology, strict inspection procedures, and customer-oriented solutions. Each Honed Cylinder Tube undergoes comprehensive testing, including dimensional inspection, surface roughness measurement, and mechanical property verification. These quality checks ensure consistent performance and compliance with international standards.

More info about the company

Company Name: Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co. Ltd

Address: Room 1211, Commercial Office Building 2, Development Zone, Liaocheng, ShanDong, China 252800

Contact Phone: +86 15763576989

Contact Name: Ms. Sun

Email: info@sdbkmetal.com

Website: https://www.sdbksteel.com/