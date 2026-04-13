Thai Medicure Becomes Official Bangladeshi Referral Partner of Thailand’s ViMut Hospital

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Thai Medicure, a leading medical tourism company in Bangladesh, has been appointed as the official referral partner for ViMut Hospital in Thailand. This collaboration provides Bangladeshi patients with streamlined access to advanced medical treatments, combining Thailand’s healthcare expertise with trusted local support.

This collaboration enhances access to international healthcare for Bangladeshi patients and establishes a model for transparent, efficient, and patient-centred medical referral services between the two countries.

Thailand is widely recognised for its world-class medical facilities, highly skilled healthcare professionals, and cost-effective treatments that meet international standards. Through this partnership, Thai Medicure combines Thailand’s advanced medical expertise with local guidance, ensuring Bangladeshi patients receive seamless support at every stage, from arranging consultations and travel planning to hospital appointments and post-treatment follow-ups.

ViMut Hospital is a leading private healthcare provider in Thailand, known for its state-of-the-art medical technology and a team of experienced, dedicated specialists. The hospital delivers a wide range of services, including cardiology, orthopaedics, neurology, oncology, general surgery, and advanced diagnostic care.

Its focus on patient-centred treatment and international standards has earned it a strong reputation among both local and overseas patients seeking reliable, high-quality healthcare.

“This partnership with ViMut Hospital represents an important step in expanding access to high-quality healthcare for Bangladeshi patients,” said Fuad Hasan, CEO of Thai Medicure. “It reflects our commitment to providing reliable, well-coordinated medical referral services, ensuring that every patient receives comprehensive support throughout their treatment journey. We are proud to connect patients with internationally recognised healthcare providers while maintaining personalised assistance at every stage.”

As the authorised ViMut Hospital Bangladesh Office, Thai Medicure provides comprehensive support for patients seeking medical treatment in Thailand. The company coordinates every step of the process, including visa assistance, appointment scheduling, hospital admissions, and emergency medical transport if needed.

Patients also have access to telemedicine consultations and dedicated transport services between the airport and the hospital, ensuring a seamless transition into care. This hands-on approach removes the common challenges of international medical travel, allowing patients to focus entirely on their treatment and recovery.

Visit www.thaimedicure.com to learn more about Thai Medicure’s services.

Contact Information:

Fuad Hasan

Thai Medicure

Email: thaimedicure@gmail.com

Phone: +8801332538534