Atlantic International Express Strengthens Its Global Courier Network

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Atlantic International Express, a trusted name in international courier and logistics services in India, continues to expand its capabilities to meet the growing demand for reliable global shipping. Since its establishment in 2010, the company has focused on simplifying cross-border deliveries for individuals, small businesses, and enterprises through efficient and customer-friendly logistics solutions.

With a delivery network covering more than 200 countries, Atlantic International Express provides comprehensive services including international courier, air freight, sea freight, and import-export logistics. The company’s door-to-door pickup, professional packaging support, and real-time shipment tracking help ensure that parcels move safely and transparently from origin to destination.

The company’s strength lies in its strong global partnerships and experienced logistics team, which work together to handle a wide range of shipments from important documents to commercial consignments and special cargo. By maintaining clear communication and dependable transit timelines, Atlantic International Express helps customers reduce the complexity often associated with international shipping.

As global trade and personal overseas shipping continue to grow, Atlantic International Express remains committed to delivering cost-effective and secure logistics solutions. The company continues to invest in service improvements and network expansion to better support evolving customer needs.

Looking ahead, Atlantic International Express aims to further strengthen its presence in the international courier industry while continuing to provide seamless, dependable, and customer-focused global shipping services.