Log-hub Named Among Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics Providers for 2026

Schindellegi, Switzerland, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers for 2026 by Inbound Logistics, a leading industry publication covering logistics and supply chain innovation.

The annual list highlights companies delivering impactful technology solutions across the global supply chain ecosystem, from core systems such as transportation and warehouse management to advanced capabilities including AI, analytics, and automation.

Log-hub’s inclusion reflects its focus on enabling organizations to design and optimize supply chains through applications that combine advanced analytics with a high level of usability, an area where many traditional tools still fall short.

Making Advanced Supply Chain Analytics Usable

Log-hub continues to differentiate itself by translating complex supply chain modeling into intuitive, accessible applications. Through its Supply Chain Apps Portfolio, the company provides a modular, scalable approach that allows organizations to address specific challenges while maintaining a connected, end-to-end view of their network.

At the same time, Log-hub is expanding its investment in AI-driven capabilities, from automated scenario generation to decision support, helping organizations respond more effectively to volatility, disruptions, and increasing operational complexity.

“We are proud to be recognized by Inbound Logistics as one of the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers,” said Jan Sigmund, CEO of Log-hub.

“What differentiates the next generation of supply chain technology is not only the power of analytics, but how easily it can be applied in real decisions. Our focus is on making advanced methods usable in everyday planning, while continuing to expand AI capabilities that help our customers navigate increasing complexity and uncertainty.”

Supporting More Resilient and Intelligent Supply Chains

As supply chains become more dynamic and interconnected, Log-hub continues to focus on:

Enhancing usability across its application suite to accelerate decision-making

Expanding AI-powered decision support and automation

Enabling more resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chain operations

This recognition marks another milestone in Log-hub’s mission to make advanced supply chain analytics not only powerful, but practical and actionable for organizations worldwide.

About Log-hub AG

Founded in 2017 in Switzerland, Log-hub helps companies turn complex supply chain challenges into clear, data-driven decisions. Through its intuitive Supply Chain Apps and tailored Data Analytics & AI (DAA) solutions, Log-hub empowers professionals and decision-makers to act with clarity and confidence.

With a team of 50 experts across Switzerland, Germany, the USA, Serbia, and India, the company blends Swiss precision with global perspective to deliver scalable, smart solutions for modern logistics.

Trusted by over 180 companies and with more than 30.000 downloads of its apps worldwide, Log-hub is known for user-friendly design, powerful visualizations, and a deep commitment to making supply chains more intelligent and efficient.

For more information about Log-hub, visit www.log-hub.com or follow Log-hub on LinkedIn and X.