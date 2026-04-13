MLA Psychology Announces Specialist Support in Child and Adolescent Therapy with Tahlia Rahme

Gold Coast, Australia, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — MLA Psychology is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its child and adolescent services, led by psychologist Tahlia Rahme, who brings focused expertise in supporting young people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

With growing awareness of developmental and behavioural concerns in children, families are seeking timely, practical, and evidence-based support. Tahlia Rahme provides tailored therapy designed to meet each child’s unique needs while supporting parents and caregivers every step of the way.

Early intervention remains a key factor in improving long-term outcomes for children with ASD and ADHD. Research shows that when children receive support early, they are more likely to build strong communication skills, improve emotional regulation, and develop positive social connections. At MLA Psychology, therapy focuses on these core areas using structured, evidence-based approaches that are both engaging and age-appropriate.

Tahlia works closely with families to create personalised care plans that are realistic, supportive, and goal-focused. Sessions are designed to help children feel safe and understood, while also equipping parents with practical tools they can use at home, school, and in daily routines.

“Every child has their own strengths and challenges,” said Tahlia Rahme, Psychologist at MLA Psychology. “Our goal is to understand each child as an individual and provide support that fits their world. When families feel supported too, we see stronger and more lasting progress.”

MLA Psychology’s approach combines therapeutic techniques with a holistic understanding of each child’s environment. This includes collaboration with schools, caregivers, and other support systems to ensure consistency and meaningful change across all areas of life.

In addition to therapy, MLA Psychology offers comprehensive assessments to help families gain clarity and direction. These assessments support early identification and guide tailored intervention plans, helping children access the right support sooner.

As demand for child and adolescent services continues to rise, MLA Psychology remains committed to providing accessible, compassionate, and high-quality care for families across Australia. Telehealth appointments are available, along with flexible service options to meet diverse family needs.

Families, caregivers, and referrers are encouraged to learn more about MLA Psychology’s child and adolescent services or book a consultation.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit MLA Psychology’s website at www.mlapsychology.com.