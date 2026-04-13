Raymond TenX District 9 Thane | Premium 2 BHK homes

Raymond District 9

Posted on 2026-04-13 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Raymond District 9 Elevation Raymond District 9 Elevation

Majiwada, Thane, India, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Experience the epitome of futuristic urban living at Raymond TenX District 9 Thane, where architectural brilliance meets unparalleled comfort. This premium residential landmark offers meticulously crafted 2 & 3 BHK flats designed for those who seek a sophisticated lifestyle in the heart of the city. Raymond TenX District 9 stands as a testament to the legendary Raymond Realty heritage, bringing 100 years of trust to the MMR real estate landscape.

Spanning a significant land parcel at the iconic Cadbury Junction on Pokhran Road, TenX District 9 Thane project is a RERA-compliant & under construction masterpiece integrates vastu-shastra principles with high-rise innovation. TenX District 9 offers a strategic possession timeline, the development features single towers of soaring floors, ensuring legal clarity and immense builder credibility of Raymond District 9 Thane for every discerning homebuyer.

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