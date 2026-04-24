ASTPP Announces v7 Launch Webinar Showcasing New Features and Live Demo

Orlando, FL, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — ASTPP, a leading provider of advanced VoIP billing solutions, has announced an upcoming webinar showcasing the latest innovations in its platform. The event will feature a live demonstration of ASTPP v7.0.2, the newest release delivering 9 new features, 12 enhancements, and 42 bug fixes designed to improve performance, scalability, and user experience.

About the Webinar

The ASTPP v7 Launch Webinar is a live, interactive online session designed to help telecom business owners and decision-makers understand how the latest version of ASTPP can help them launch faster, optimize routing margins, automate billing operations, and scale their VoIP business with a carrier-grade platform trusted by 20,000+ operators in 95+ countries.

What’s New in ASTPP v7

There are 12 major features which are now live in ASTPP v7. This webinar will walk through each one with a live platform demonstration:

SMS Billing & Delivery

Auto Dialer

Vanity Number Support

Rate Simulator

Do Not Call (DNC) List

Surge Charge

Click2Call

Automated Reports

Allow / Deny List

Call Barging, Whisper & Spy

Single Sign-On (Google & Microsoft)

New Payment Gateways (Mpesa & Paystack)

Why This Webinar Matters for Telecom Operators

ASTPP v7 represents a major step forward for telecom businesses that require carrier-grade billing, advanced routing control, and platform flexibility without the cost and complexity of enterprise-only alternatives. For operators evaluating VoIP billing and softswitch platforms, the webinar offers a direct, live comparison of what ASTPP delivers out of the box versus the rigid, expensive licensing models of legacy platforms.

With 63 total changes in v7.0.2 alone covering billing accuracy, DID management, CDR processing, routing quality, and compliance — this release reflects ASTPP’s continued commitment to building a platform operators can rely on at scale.

“ASTPP v7 is built for operators who need a platform that grows with their business. This webinar is an opportunity for telecom providers everywhere to see exactly what carrier-grade billing and routing look like when flexibility and cost-efficiency are built in from day one — not bolted on later.” ASTPP Product Team

Who Should Attend

This webinar is designed for:

VoIP solution providers and ITSPs evaluating a scalable billing and routing platform · SIP trunking businesses and wholesale carriers managing multi-carrier environments · Telecom startups preparing to launch VoIP services · Operations directors and CTOs comparing ASTPP against PortaOne, Kolmisoft, VoIPSwitch, or MagnusBilling · Current ASTPP Community Edition users considering an upgrade to the full platform

Registration

The ASTPP v7 Launch Webinar is open to telecom professionals globally. Registration is free and seats are limited.

Register now at: https://hub.astppbilling.org/event/astpp-v7-launch-webinar-4/register

About ASTPP

ASTPP is a carrier-grade VoIP billing platform and softswitch solution trusted by ITSPs, telecom providers, and resellers worldwide. Its multi-tenant platform combines real-time billing, advanced call routing, and seamless ITSP solutions to power scalable, profitable VoIP operations from startups to enterprise-grade carriers.