Emeritus India Offers ISB-Backed Digital Marketing and Analytics Course for Career-Driven Professionals

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Digital marketing is no longer a support function — it is a core business driver. Organizations across India are actively hiring professionals who can plan campaigns, interpret data, and make decisions grounded in analytics. Emeritus India, in partnership with the Indian School of Business (ISB), has responded to this industry shift by delivering a structured, outcome-focused digital marketing and analytics course that equips professionals with the skills employers are actively seeking.

Founded in 2015, Emeritus has built its reputation on a clear promise — bring world-class university education within reach of working professionals. With more than 500,000 learners already trained across 80 countries, the organization understands what it takes to make professional education both rigorous and accessible.

Bridging the Gap Between Marketing Strategy and Data Intelligence

Marketing decisions today are rarely made on instinct alone. Professionals are expected to understand audience segmentation, attribution models, conversion funnels, and campaign performance metrics — all at once. The digital marketing and analytics course delivered through Emeritus in collaboration with ISB is built specifically to close this skill gap for professionals in mid to senior roles.

The programme runs over 12 to 13 weeks in a fully online format, allowing participants to progress through structured learning modules without stepping away from their current roles. Faculty from ISB — one of Asia’s highest-ranked business schools — lead the academic content, while industry practitioners contribute real-world context through live sessions and case-based discussions.

What Makes This Certificate in Digital Marketing Course Relevant Today

The rise of AI-powered marketing tools, first-party data strategies, and omnichannel customer journeys has fundamentally changed what a marketer needs to know. This certificate in digital marketing course is updated to reflect these shifts, covering disciplines that range from content strategy and paid media to web analytics, social media performance, and marketing technology stacks.

Beyond the ISB certificate itself, participants gain access to additional credentials from Google Ads, Google Analytics, and HubSpot — creating a well-rounded, verifiable portfolio of expertise. For professionals looking to move into digital leadership roles or pivot from traditional marketing, this combination of institutional and platform-level certification offers a distinct competitive advantage.

The programme is designed for professionals such as:

Marketing managers seeking to add data fluency to their strategic capabilities

Performance marketers looking to deepen their understanding of analytics and attribution

Consultants and agency professionals wanting to deliver measurable client results

Business owners aiming to build and manage in-house digital marketing functions

ISB Faculty, Proven Curriculum, Real Career Impact

ISB has consistently ranked among the top business schools in Asia and brings a strong track record in executive and professional education. The digital marketing and analytics curriculum is built around applied learning — every concept is paired with practical exercises, live discussions, and real-brand case studies that mirror the complexity of actual marketing environments.

Career support is embedded into the programme from the start. Participants benefit from three career management workshops, resume and LinkedIn profile guidance, and connections to hiring partner companies actively recruiting digital marketing talent. The result is a programme that does not just certify knowledge — it creates tangible career momentum.

Programme Structure at a Glance

Emeritus and ISB have designed a learning journey that balances depth with flexibility:

Programme onboarding with academic orientation and goal alignment Digital strategy fundamentals — customer journeys, brand positioning, and channel planning Paid and owned media modules — SEO, SEM, social media, and content marketing Analytics and performance measurement — tools, dashboards, and reporting frameworks Capstone application with case-based assessments and certification evaluation

Each stage builds on the last, ensuring that participants finish with a connected, working knowledge of the entire digital marketing ecosystem.

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 leading universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus offers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST