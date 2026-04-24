Emeritus India Brings IIM Kozhikode’s Professional Certificate Programme in Product Management to Ambitious Professionals Across India

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — The role of a product manager sits at the intersection of business strategy, customer understanding, and technology execution. It is one of the most consequential roles in any organization — and one of the hardest to prepare for without structured, expert-led guidance. Emeritus India, in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode, is bridging this preparation gap with a professionally rigorous product management certificate programme that equips India’s working professionals with the strategic thinking, analytical depth, and execution capability that product roles demand.

This is not a programme built around theory alone. It is a 39-week, deeply applied learning experience developed by one of India’s most prestigious management institutions — IIM Kozhikode — and delivered through Emeritus’s globally trusted online learning platform. With over 500,000 learners across 80 countries, Emeritus understands the stakes of professional education and designs every programme to deliver measurable career impact.

Closing the Product Talent Gap in India’s Growing Digital Economy

India’s technology, e-commerce, fintech, and SaaS sectors are expanding at unprecedented speed — and product managers are at the center of this growth. Organizations are not just hiring product managers; they are building entire product-led cultures that require professionals capable of leading strategy, interpreting data, and driving cross-functional teams toward clearly defined customer outcomes.

The product management certificate from IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus directly responds to this talent demand. The programme has been built with industry practitioners and IIM Kozhikode faculty working together — ensuring the curriculum reflects what organizations are actually hiring for, not just what textbooks traditionally prescribe. Now in its eleventh successful batch, the programme has already established a strong track record of career transformation across India’s product management landscape.

What This Product Management Course Online Delivers Beyond a Certificate

The IIM Kozhikode programme is structured around 32 modules that take participants through every critical dimension of modern product management — product strategy, customer journey mapping, concept development, market and competitive analysis, pricing frameworks, brand positioning, product analytics, and go-to-market execution.

This product management course online is engineered for professionals who carry full-time work responsibilities. At a commitment of approximately 5 hours per week across 39 weeks, the programme is demanding enough to build real expertise while remaining realistic for working professionals balancing career, learning, and personal commitments. Learning is delivered through 200+ pre-recorded video lectures, 22+ assignments, 21+ quizzes, 15+ case studies, and two live interactive sessions with IIM Kozhikode faculty focused on the programme’s most strategic modules.

The integration of Generative AI masterclasses and dedicated AI-in-product-management modules reflects how seriously the programme takes future relevance — preparing participants not just for today’s product roles but for the AI-augmented product environments already taking shape across industries.

Professionals who benefit most from this programme include:

Technology and SaaS professionals transitioning from engineering or business analysis into product management

Marketing and growth professionals looking to broaden their scope into end-to-end product ownership

Consultants and strategy professionals wanting to develop deep product execution capability

Senior professionals and leaders positioning themselves for Chief Product Officer or VP Product trajectories

IIM Kozhikode’s Academic Authority Behind Every Module

IIM Kozhikode is one of India’s most respected management institutions, holding dual international accreditation from EQUIS and AMBA — a standard achieved by fewer than 2% of business schools globally. This accreditation ensures that the certificate carries academic credibility that transcends borders — recognized by employers and academic institutions across international markets.

Faculty bring research-backed perspectives grounded in real business contexts. Every module is designed not just to transfer knowledge but to develop the professional judgment that separates a capable product manager from an exceptional one. The combination of rigorous academic content, applied case studies, peer cohort interaction, and live faculty sessions creates a learning environment that mirrors the collaborative, high-stakes nature of actual product roles.

Alumni of the programme have gone on to secure product management roles across India’s leading technology companies, e-commerce platforms, and global MNCs — a testament to the programme’s reputation within India’s hiring ecosystem.

Programme Structure at a Glance

The 39-week programme unfolds across six progressive stages:

Product thinking fundamentals — role of the product manager, organizational context, and customer-centric frameworks Market and competitive intelligence — market structure, competitive positioning, and opportunity identification Product development and solution design — ideation, MVP frameworks, and iterative development Analytics and growth metrics — product analytics, KPIs, data interpretation, and performance optimization Go-to-market and brand strategy — pricing, positioning, launch planning, and post-launch iteration AI in product management — GenAI tools, AI-driven product strategy, and future-of-product masterclasses

Participants receive a verified digital Professional Certificate from IIM Kozhikode upon successful programme completion — a credential that signals both institutional credibility and a demonstrated commitment to professional growth.

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST