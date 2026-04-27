Bansal Brothers Empowers Foundries with Efficient Magnesium Cored Wire Injection for Ductile Iron Production

New Delhi, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s competitive foundry landscape, achieving consistent quality in ductile iron while controlling costs remains a key challenge. Addressing this need, Bansal Brothers introduces its advanced Magnesium Cored Wire Injection System, designed to bring precision, efficiency, and reliability to ductile iron treatment processes.

Ductile iron production depends heavily on effective magnesium treatment to achieve proper nodularization. However, traditional methods often result in inconsistent magnesium recovery, excessive fume generation, and higher material losses. Bansal Brothers’ solution simplifies this critical stage by offering a controlled and uniform injection of magnesium through cored wire technology—ensuring better process stability and repeatable results.

“Our goal is to help foundries move from reactive production to controlled, predictable metallurgy,” said a spokesperson from Bansal Brothers. “Manufacturers can achieve better casting quality, lower waste, and higher recovery rates with our magnesium cored wire injection system without adding to the complexity of operations.”

The system is engineered to meet the practical challenges faced by foundries of all sizes. By delivering magnesium directly into the molten metal at a controlled rate, it minimizes flare, reduces environmental impact, and enhances workplace safety. This precise delivery also improves graphite spheroidization, leading to stronger and more reliable ductile iron castings.

Foundries adopting this technology can expect:

Consistent nodularization results with improved magnesium recovery

Reduced material consumption and lower treatment costs

Cleaner operations with less smoke and fume generation

Improved casting quality with fewer defects and rejections

Better process control, even in high-volume production environments

Beyond performance, Bansal Brothers focuses on ease of integration. The magnesium cored wire injection system can be seamlessly incorporated into existing foundry setups, requiring minimal changes to current workflows. This makes it a practical upgrade for manufacturers looking to enhance efficiency without disrupting production.

As global demand for high-quality ductile iron components continues to grow across automotive, infrastructure, and engineering sectors, foundries must adopt technologies that ensure both quality and scalability. Bansal Brothers positions its solution as a reliable partner in this transformation—helping businesses meet customer expectations while improving their bottom line.

With a strong reputation in metallurgical solutions, Bansal Brothers continues to support the foundry industry with innovative products tailored to real-world challenges. The introduction of its magnesium cored wire injection system reinforces its commitment to driving efficiency, consistency, and long-term value for manufacturers.

About Bansal Brothers

Bansal Brothers is a trusted name in the metallurgical industry, specializing in high-quality alloys, cored wires, and foundry solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric development, the company serves a wide range of industries, delivering products that enhance metal quality and production efficiency.

For inquiries and technical support:

Website: https://www.ferrosiliconmagnesium.com/

Phone: +91 7610125164