Modern Security Offers Limited Time 15 Percent Discount on AI Security Certification

Ontario, Toronto, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Modern Security has announced a limited time 15 percent discount on its Certified AI Security Expert (MSec-CAIS) program, a practical certification designed for professionals working with AI-powered systems.

Priced at $995, the program is delivered in a self-paced format and combines structured lessons with hands-on labs. It focuses on real-world implementations of AI, including large language models, retrieval-based architectures, and agent-driven workflows.

The course is built around practical scenarios rather than theory. Participants learn how to identify and test common risks such as prompt injection, data exposure, and insecure integrations. It also covers defensive techniques, including validation layers, secure design practices, and AI-focused threat modeling.

“AI is being adopted quickly across teams, but security practices are still evolving,” said Harish Ramadoss, founder of Modern Security. “This program is designed to give professionals practical experience so they can identify risks early and apply controls that work in real environments.”

The certification follows a structured approach where learners understand how systems are built, test them under realistic attack conditions, and then apply defensive measures. This method helps bridge the gap between development and security in AI applications.

The program is intended for developers, security engineers, and technical professionals looking to strengthen their understanding of AI security. It is suitable for both those new to the space and those with prior security experience.

Enrollment for the discounted program is now open.

https://www.modernsecurity.io/courses/ai-security-certification

About Harish Ramadoss

Harish Ramadoss works in application security and AI-focused systems, with experience across security engineering and offensive testing. He has contributed to building security programs and researching how modern applications behave under real attack conditions. He also develops tools and delivers training focused on practical security techniques.

LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/in/harishnaidu

About Modern Security

Modern Security provides training focused on practical skills in AI and application security. Its programs are designed to help professionals build, test, and secure modern systems through hands-on learning.

Media Contact:

Modern Security

Email: support@modernsecurity.io

Website: https://www.modernsecurity.io