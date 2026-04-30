Lucintel Forecasts the Global Expandable Graphite Market to Reach $910 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-30 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global expandable graphite market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, consumer electronic, and chemical processing markets. The global expandable graphite market is expected to reach an estimated $910 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for lightweight insulation materials, the rising demand for industrialization in emerging economies, and the growing demand for automotive & transportation sectors.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in expandable graphite market to 2035 by product form (flame retardant additives, graphite foil & sheets, and others), flake size (jumbo flakes, medium & large flakes, and small & fine flakes), end use (building & construction, consumer electronics, chemical processing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product form category, flame retardant additive is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, building & construction is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

SGL Group, NeoGraf Solution, Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd., HP Materials Solution Inc., Braide Graphite Group Co. Ltd., GEORG H. LUH GmbH, Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory are the major suppliers in the expandable graphite market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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