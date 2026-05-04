Fashion Sourcing By Laurent Gabay The Leader In B2B And Full-Service Partner for Global Apparel Manufacturing

Posted on 2026-05-04 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Miami Beach, Florida 2026-05-04 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s fast-paced fashion industry, bringing a product from concept to completion requires far more than creativity. It demands technical expertise, global infrastructure, and precise execution. That’s where Fashion Sourcing, led by Laurent Gabay, stands out as a trusted global partner for fashion brands.

As a full-service, one-stop solution and experienced custom apparel manufacturer, Fashion Sourcing streamlines the entire production journey—allowing brands to focus on growth while managing every operational detail behind the scenes.

Transparency at Every Step

Transparency is a core pillar of the Fashion Sourcing model. Brands gain full visibility across every stage of production, including:

  • Factory capabilities and specialization
  • Fabric sourcing and material quality
  • Production timelines and workflow tracking
  • Quality control processes and inspections
  • Packaging and global logistics

This level of insight enables brands to make informed decisions, maintain consistent quality, and significantly reduce risk when sourcing internationally.

A Global Network of Trusted Manufacturers

Fashion Sourcing partners with a curated network of factories across key manufacturing hubs, including China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia.

These regions offer advanced production capabilities across a wide range of categories:

  • Knitwear and woven apparel
  • Denim and casualwear
  • Fashion collections and outerwear
  • Accessories and home textiles
  • Private-label and fully customized products

By leveraging this global network, brands gain access to scalable production without compromising on quality or flexibility.

Supporting Brands at Every Stage

Fashion Sourcing provides structured, end-to-end support for both emerging designers and established brands:

  1. Product development and design consultation
  2. Material sourcing and supplier alignment
  3. Sampling and prototype development
  4. Bulk production management
  5. Quality assurance and inspections
  6. Packaging and international delivery

This integrated approach ensures that every project—whether a small capsule collection or a large-scale production run—is executed efficiently and with full transparency.

The Power of Partnership

According to Laurent Gabay, long-term success in global sourcing is built on trust, communication, and execution.

“In fashion sourcing, transparency and trust are just as important as production capabilities. By connecting brands with the right factories and managing every stage of the process, we ensure consistent, efficient, and ethical manufacturing.”
Laurent Gabay

What “Full-Service” Really Means

At Fashion Sourcing, full-service means managing the entire production lifecycle under one roof:

Concept & Product Development

  • Transforming ideas into production-ready designs
  • Creating detailed tech packs
  • Defining fabrics, trims, and finishes

Sourcing & Material Selection

  • Access to high-quality global suppliers
  • Custom trims and accessories
  • Sustainable and performance-driven materials

Factory Matching & Manufacturing

  • Connecting brands with vetted manufacturers
  • Matching based on product type, scale, and quality standards

Sampling & Product Refinement

  • Prototype development
  • Sample revisions and approvals
  • Fit and construction optimization

Production Management

  • Timeline coordination
  • Factory communication
  • Continuous quality monitoring

Quality Control & Assurance

  • Pre-production checks
  • In-line inspections
  • Final quality verification

Logistics & Global Delivery

  • Freight coordination (air and sea)
  • Customs and compliance management
  • On-time worldwide delivery

Why Brands Choose Fashion Sourcing

Managing multiple vendors can be complex, costly, and inefficient. Fashion Sourcing simplifies the process by offering a single, reliable partner.

Key Benefits:

  • Time Efficiency – Streamlined operations from concept to delivery
  • Cost Optimization – Strategic sourcing and production pricing
  • Consistent Quality – Strict quality control across all stages
  • Scalability – Infrastructure designed to grow with your brand

Who We Work With

Fashion Sourcing partners with a wide range of clients, including:

  • Emerging fashion brands
  • Established labels
  • Corporate and uniform programs
  • Hospitality and lifestyle companies

Whether launching a first collection or scaling globally, Fashion Sourcing provides the expertise and infrastructure needed for growth.

The Future of Fashion Manufacturing

The fashion industry is evolving rapidly, with increasing demand for:

  • Faster production cycles
  • Sustainable sourcing practices
  • Transparent supply chains

As a global leader in B2B sourcing, Fashion Sourcing continues to innovate—helping brands stay competitive in an ever-changing market.

Conclusion

Fashion Sourcing is more than a manufacturing partner—it is a complete solution for building and scaling a fashion brand.

By offering a full-service, one-stop approach, the company removes the barriers between concept and execution, enabling brands to operate with confidence, efficiency, and control.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B platform that connects fashion brands with a curated network of trusted manufacturers specializing in apparel, accessories, and textiles.

Founded by Laurent Gabay, an experienced apparel executive with deep expertise in global manufacturing and private-label development, the company is built on decades of industry knowledge and long-standing partnerships.

With a strong presence across major manufacturing hubs—including China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia—Fashion Sourcing provides direct access to some of the world’s most advanced and cost-effective production ecosystems.

Core Capabilities

  • Fast product development and production timelines
  • Flexible manufacturing, including low minimum order quantities
  • Direct-to-factory pricing
  • Access to specialized apparel manufacturers and textile mills

Through its global network, Fashion Sourcing enables brands to reduce costs, accelerate time to market, and scale efficiently.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Stay updated on sourcing, manufacturing, and global fashion insights:

  • Instagram: @therealfashionsourcing
  • Facebook: Fashion Sourcing
  • X (Twitter): @therealfas19949
  • LinkedIn: Fashion Sourcing
  • Pinterest: Fashion Sourcing
  • YouTube: @FashionSourcing-e5w

🌐 Website: www.fashion-sourcing.com
📩 Email: hello@fashion-sourcing.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more