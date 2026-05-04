hospit-AI-lity: Travel Agent Roles in the Current Business Landscape

TORONTO, Canada, 2026-05-04 — /EPR Network/ — Household adoption of the internet created seismic shifts in every industry and the travel business saw the biggest changes in the way that category sells products to consumers. Online bookings and their originators, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) dominate the business landscape with over 72% of travel purchases made online or digitally.. But the outlook for brick and mortar travel agencies is not bleak and has seen a major resurgence since global lockdowns were lifted. In 2025 alone, travel agencies reached just under $158 billion (USD) in revenue and is expected to continue the upswing through the next decade. Traveler preferences could be the driving force behind this growth as consumers show preference to personalized experiences. Complex and multi mode journeys such as cruises, explorations and ‘off the beaten path’ experiences are better suited for consumer to travel agent interactions and provide a high degree of confidence to the purchaser. The ultimate benefit for travel agents and agencies is the opportunity to drive sales while elevating experiences with professional and highly effective client engagements.

Bringing Value to the Table

Before the internet, travel agents were the main source of travel information, products and services. Store front establishments would provide a place where travel consumers could walk in, pick up glossy brochures, ask questions and ultimately, book travel and services. The internet, and eventually smartphones, changed consumer behaviors and travel research and the majority of travel research and purchasing is done online in some sort of digital format. The proliferation of AI technology in travel has also impacted the roles of travel agents as ‘concierge’ type services and assistance are now in digital formats as well. But with all this technology, the value of travel agents is still high and their in-person services are still valued highly by travel consumers. The push for specialized and personalized travel preferences cannot be fully realized by reactionless technology and travel agents offer an extra layer of confidence when making actual travel purchases. Complex travel arrangements, multi-destination itineraries, rules and regulations can be better explained by a human travel agent, giving consumers a more elevated experience as well as greater peace of mind. Confirming details in person with an actual person is highly valued in the travel industry and in some cases, is the preferred way of doing business.

Maximizing Client Opportunities

One of the advantages that travel agents have over technology is the ability to deeply connect with their client. Through advanced communication and engagement skills, travel agents can understand their client’s preferences much better and in turn, maximize the opportunity. Developing better relationships with clients has the dual effect of client loyalty and increased potential for repeat business. In the lower margin travel industry, a strong and repetitive client base are the keys to success for any agency. In person interactions can also provide a more effective setting for probing, inquiring and understanding what the client is actually looking for in their travel purchases. Those discoveries can also generate further opportunities to maximize the transaction by offering additional and appropriate services and products that will elevate the traveler’s experience. Agents can also better match clients to services that are available by fully understanding the product mix and effectively interacting with their clients.

Bridging the Skills Gap

AI technology has become somewhat of a boogeyman in the human part of the travel industry but that is not necessarily the case as travel agency growth continues to ramp up in the post-pandemic travel world. Successful agencies understand the need to generate and maximize those interactions and agents who have the foundational and advanced skillsets can indeed, maximize those opportunities. Using AI technology as a framework for training platforms can deliver skills and habits faster and more effectively than traditional methods of training. From onboarding brand new agents to upskilling veteran agents, platforms such as hospit-AI-lity can increase agent and business performance, positively impacting the agent’s and travel agency’s bottom line. WALT, the lead trainer for hospit-AI-lity, ensures a higher level of engagement from trainees and can monitor content understanding in real time. Higher performance in bricks and mortar businesses is achievable, in spite of the onslaught of automation and technology.

hospit-AI-lity Delivers Next Level Business Benefits

Travel agents and advisors have more control over their own results and can maximize those valuable client interactions with better and more effective skill sets. hospit-AI-lity is the next generation in travel training and can zero in on the skills and habits travel agents need to deliver top shelf experiences while increasing sales and revenue. hospit-AI-lity is a practical training platform for both onboarding of new agents and upskilling veterans with new skills and organizational habits. As travel consumers seek out more personalized travel experiences, brick and mortar travel agencies have a unique opportunity to fulfill those preferences and demands while improving overall business results. As a result of elevating the actual research and purchasing experience, travel agents can ‘build a book’ and enjoy potential repeat business and client loyalty, further increasing selling opportunities and revenue generation. One final thought in regards to positive consumer experiences is the invaluable word of mouth marketing that comes from human to human interactions. The sky is literally the limit for travel agencies in the current business landscape. Try out the current WALT evaluation here: https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/EvalPortal/#haiy