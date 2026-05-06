Safety First Protection Services Delivers Premium Guard Services

Northfield, Ohio, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — Professional Security Solutions For Modern Risks

What happens when a business, property owner, executive, or family needs clear answers and visible protection before a risk becomes a crisis? Safety First Protection Services is addressing that concern with a full range of professional security and investigative solutions for clients seeking dependable support across Cuyahoga County and Summit County. Established in 2014, the company brings 25+ years of law enforcement and security experience to its work, along with 135+ available guards ready to support varied protection needs. The agency provides Armed Security Guard Services, Unarmed Security Guard Services, Private Investigation Services, and Executive Protection Services for clients who value safety, discretion, and accountability. With the brand promise, “Your safety comes first,” Safety First Protection Services continues to position itself as a trusted option for people, property, organizations, and businesses that require trained professionals.

Safety First Protection Services offers professional security solutions designed to protect people, property, and businesses through trained personnel, enhanced situational awareness, and dependable protection shaped around each client’s environment. Its Armed Security Guard Services help protect facilities, events, construction sites, and business properties through trained officers, patrol activity, entry point monitoring, threat response readiness, and a strong visible presence. Its Unarmed Security Guard Services support access control, visitor monitoring, routine property patrols, incident observation, reporting, and organized site safety. “Every assignment deserves preparation, awareness, and responsible action because real protection begins before trouble appears,” said owner Kenneth D. Lundy. The company’s mission centers on delivering professional security, investigative, and protection services with integrity, discipline, and accountability, while its vision focuses on becoming a trusted leader known for reliable service, strong training standards, and lasting client relationships.

Safety First Protection Services also supports clients who need facts, privacy, and careful documentation through Private Investigation Services that include surveillance, evidence gathering, background checks, verification, detailed reporting, and discreet investigative support. These services are designed for individuals, businesses, and legal professionals who need clear information before making important decisions. For executives, public figures, business leaders, and clients with elevated personal risk, Executive Protection Services provide travel security planning, event security support, risk assessment, threat prevention, continuous safety monitoring, and respectful personal protection. The agency understands that each client has different security concerns and operational needs, so every plan is matched to the setting it protects. Whether providing on-site security officers, conducting investigations, or delivering executive protection, the company prioritizes preparation, awareness, communication, and responsible judgment to help create safer spaces while allowing businesses and organizations to operate smoothly.

Safety First Protection Services is a professional security, investigation, and protection company serving clients through experience, integrity, and reliable action. This Ohio-based agency provides Armed Security Guard Services, Unarmed Security Guard Services, Private Investigation Services, and Executive Protection Services backed by more than two decades of field experience. For clients who need premium protection and clear answers, Safety First Protection Services keeps safety first in every assignment.

For more information, please email your query to safetyfirstprotectionservice@gmail.com, contact +1 330-777-1087, OR visit https://safetyfirstprotectionservices.com/