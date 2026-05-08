PureShowers Launches the World’s First Personalised Shower Filter Recommendation Tool

London, United Kingdom, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — PureShowers.co.uk, the UK’s first shower filter brand, today announced the launch of the Shower Filter Finder — the world’s first interactive tool to deliver a fully personalised shower filter recommendation based on a customer’s specific health concerns, shower type, water pressure, local water hardness, and budget.

Available free at pureshowers.co.uk/shower-filter-finder, the tool requires no registration, carries no cost, and returns a tailored recommendation from PureShowers’ full product range in under 60 seconds.

A Market That Outgrew Its Guidance

When PureShowers was founded in 2008, choosing a shower filter was a straightforward exercise. A small number of filter media — KDF-55, granular activated carbon, basic mesh prefiltration — meant customers faced a simple decision with limited variables.

The market has since transformed beyond recognition. Dozens of filter media now target specific water quality issues in different ways. Shower types have multiplied. And awareness of what UK tap water actually contains — chlorine, fluoride, heavy metals, and limescale-causing minerals whose concentration varies significantly by region — has grown considerably among health-conscious consumers.

The result is a purchasing decision that has become genuinely complex, and a customer base that increasingly arrives confused rather than informed. The Shower Filter Finder was built to solve that problem completely.

AI Trained on 18 Years of Real Customer Experience

The intelligence underpinning the Shower Filter Finder was not assembled in a laboratory. Over nearly two decades, PureShowers’ customer support team has personally advised thousands of UK customers — by email, by phone, and by examining the thousands of photographs of UK showers, pipework, and fittings that customers submitted to help the team give accurate, specific advice. In that time, the team has seen virtually every shower configuration found in UK homes.

That accumulated knowledge — the patterns, the common questions, the recurring mismatches between customer and product, the nuances of different shower types and regional water supplies — was fed into AI, which analysed thousands of real customer support questions and answers to identify precisely what factors drive a successful shower filter recommendation. The Shower Filter Finder is the result: not a generic product guide, but an AI-powered tool trained on nearly two decades of genuine, real-world expertise.

A search of available tools globally confirmed that no comparable product exists in the shower filter category anywhere in the world. The Shower Filter Finder is, to PureShowers’ knowledge, the first of its kind ever built.

How the Tool Works

The Shower Filter Finder guides customers through five steps.

The tool first asks about the customer’s primary concern — dry or sensitive skin, eczema or psoriasis, chlorine sensitivity, hard water and limescale, fluoride, or general health improvement. It then asks about shower type (handheld, fixed head, electric, or over-bath), followed by water pressure.

At step four, the customer enters their UK postcode. The tool cross-references it against an AI-developed, pre-mapped postcode hardness dataset to instantly determine the customer’s local water hardness classification — soft, moderately hard, hard, or very hard — and incorporates that data directly into the recommendation. For many customers, this represents the first time they have seen their local water hardness confirmed in real terms.

Finally, the customer indicates their budget across four price bands, from under £20 to over £50.

From these five inputs, the tool returns a personalised product recommendation with a clear explanation of why it is the right match, the customer’s confirmed local water hardness level, alternative product suggestions for comparison, and — where fluoride is identified as a concern — a signpost to PureShowers’ tap filter range.

In Their Own Words

“We have spent nearly two decades answering one question: which shower filter is right for this person, for their shower, for their water? We’ve done it by email, by phone, and by looking at more photographs of UK plumbing than any team should reasonably have to. The Shower Filter Finder is what happens when you take all of that experience and make it available to everyone, instantly. It’s the most useful thing we’ve ever built, and it’s completely free.” — Ty, Spokesperson, PureShowers

Trusted Since 2008

PureShowers has a customer rating of 4.67 out of 5 from more than 5,300 real customer reviews. The company offers free UK delivery on orders over £29, a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and a lifetime support policy that has remained in place since the business was founded. Many of the customers who purchased in the brand’s earliest years continue to order replacement cartridges today.

The Shower Filter Finder is live now and freely accessible at https://www.pureshowers.co.uk/shower-filter-finder