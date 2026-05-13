VehiclesReport Launches Comprehensive License Plate Lookup, Enabling US Users to Unlock Vehicle History Without a VIN

The new feature allows anyone to access accident records, title brands, mileage history, and more using just a license plate and state, making vehicle research faster and more accessible.

New York, NY, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Vehicles Report, a leading provider of vehicle history data, today announced the launch of its powerful new License Plate Lookup feature. Now, our users across the United States can now generate a detailed vehicle history report using only a vehicle’s license plate number and issuing state, eliminating the traditional barrier of needing the 17-character VIN.

Millions of used car buyers, sellers, and everyday drivers lack immediate access to a vehicle’s VIN. This often leaves them in the dark when considering a private-party purchase, checking on a used car at a dealership, or investigating a vehicle involved in a minor incident. The new License Plate Lookup tool from Vehicles Report bridges this critical information gap.

By simply entering a plate number and selecting the state, users receive an instant, comprehensive report that pulls from over 600 million vehicle records. The report delivers crucial data typically found in a VIN-based check, including:

Vehicle Specifications: Make, model, year, engine type, and transmission details.

Title History: Clean, salvage, rebuilt, flood, or other title brands.

Accident Records: Reported collisions, airbag deployment, and damage verification.

Ownership Details: Number of previous owners, ownership duration, and transfer dates.

Mileage History: Recorded odometer readings with rollback detection.

Theft & Lien Checks: National stolen vehicle database search and active loan records.

Safety Recalls: Unfixed recall information and completion status.

“Our goal has always been to democratize access to vehicle data and empower consumers to make safer, more informed decisions,” said [Name], [Title] at Vehicles Report. “Requiring a VIN can be a significant hurdle. With our new license plate lookup, anyone with a phone or computer can get the full story on a vehicle in seconds—whether they’re standing in a parking lot looking at a car or considering an online listing that only shows the plate.”

The feature is designed for a wide range of practical uses:

For Used Car Buyers: Instantly verify a seller’s claims and uncover hidden problems like accident damage or odometer fraud before making an offer.

For Private Sellers & Dealers: Build trust with potential buyers by providing transparent, detailed vehicle history reports, leading to faster, fairer sales.

For Everyday Situations: Look up a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run or check the history of a car for sale in a neighborhood.

The License Plate Lookup process is simple:

Enter the plate number and choose the state. Preview key vehicle specifications for free. Purchase and instantly download the full, detailed history report in PDF format.

Vehicles Report assures users that all searches are legal, confidential, and comply with the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (DPPA), meaning no personal owner information (names, addresses) is revealed—only the vehicle’s public history.

The new License Plate Lookup tool is available immediately. Users can access the feature and generate their first report by visiting the official License Plate Lookup page at https://vehiclesreport.com/license-plate.

About Vehicles Report

VehiclesReport.com is a leading provider of comprehensive and affordable vehicle history reports for the U.S. and Canadian markets. Dedicated to consumer protection and transparency, the service aggregates data from thousands of sources, including DMVs, insurance companies, and auto auctions, to deliver instant, easy-to-read reports. By making critical vehicle information accessible and affordable, VehiclesReport.com empowers buyers to purchase used cars with complete confidence.

Media Contact:

VehiclesReport.com

2196 3rd Ave #4001 New York, NY

United States

Phone: 800-709-6297

Website: https://vehiclesreport.com/