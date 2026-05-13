Tide Dental & Orthodontics Expands Emergency Dental Care in Corpus Christi, TX — Prompt Relief Available Around the Clock

Corpus Christi, TX, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Leading Corpus Christi dental practice now offers same-day emergency appointments, after-hours support, and expert care for dental pain, broken teeth, and urgent restorations.

Tide Dental & Orthodontics, the trusted dental practice serving the Corpus Christi community, is proud to announce expanded emergency dental care services designed to address urgent oral health needs — fast, effectively, and compassionately. Whether you’re facing a severe toothache at midnight or a knocked-out tooth on a weekend, the team at Tide Dental is ready to help when you need it most.

Dental emergencies don’t follow a schedule, and neither does Tide Dental & Orthodontics. Unlike other nearby clinics with limited availability, Tide Dental offers an emergency phone line staffed by on-call team members for after-hours assistance. Patients experiencing any urgent dental situation can call us at any time for immediate guidance and rapid scheduling.

For patients seeking top-quality emergency dentist corpus christi residents trust, Tide Dental’s emergency services are seamlessly integrated with its full suite of restorative and aesthetic treatments.

Comprehensive Emergency Dental Services

The experienced dental team at Tide Dental & Orthodontics is fully equipped to treat a wide range of dental emergencies, including:

Severe toothaches caused by deep cavities, infection, or abscess

Chipped, cracked, or broken teeth requiring immediate stabilization

Knocked-out teeth where prompt care within an hour can save the tooth

Lost or broken dental restorations with same-day crown, bridge, and filling repair

Every emergency visit at Tide Dental follows a structured care process: thorough evaluation and X-rays, tailored treatment — from root canals to extractions — and detailed follow-up instructions to support your recovery. Our goal is to eliminate your pain and put you back on the path to full oral health as quickly as possible.

Why Choose Tide Dental Over Other Corpus Christi Clinics?

What truly sets Tide Dental & Orthodontics apart is the combination of specialist-level expertise, patient-first office design, and genuine around-the-clock commitment. Many area clinics leave emergency callers to voicemail — Tide Dental has a live on-call staff member ready to assist. Our offices were designed with patient comfort as the top priority, offering a relaxed, pressure-free environment where questions are always welcome.

New patients are accepted, so you’ll never be turned away in your moment of need. And for those who value both urgent care and long-term smile enhancement, our emergency dentist corpus christi services ensure you can transition from emergency treatment to a beautiful, healthy smile — all under one roof.

Meet Our Expert Doctors

Tide Dental & Orthodontics is led by three distinguished professionals:

Dr. Joel Khoo, a lead prosthodontist celebrated for his surgical precision and artistic approach;

Dr. ReAnn Boss, an expert orthodontist with a distinguished background in general dentistry and military service; and

Dr. Tina Huynh, a dedicated general dentist committed to delivering exceptional care at every visit. Together, they bring unmatched expertise and warmth to every emergency case that walks through our doors.

“Our mission is to make sure no patient in Corpus Christi ever suffers through a dental emergency alone. We are here — day or night — to provide the relief and care you deserve.” — The Doctors of Tide Dental & Orthodontics

About Tide Dental & Orthodontics

Located at 1312 Airline Rd in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tide Dental & Orthodontics has built a strong reputation for delivering personalized, compassionate dental care in a welcoming environment. From routine cleanings and emergency dentist corpus christi residents depend on, to complex emergency procedures, the team is dedicated to exceptional care across every specialty. The practice is proudly accepting new patients.