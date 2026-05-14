Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Growth Across Healthcare

The global oligonucleotide synthesis reagents market size was estimated at USD 723.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,751.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2026 to 2033. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, expanding applications in diagnostics and genomics research, and continuous advancements in DNA and RNA synthesis technologies.

The rapid expansion of nucleic acid-based therapeutics has emerged as a major growth driver for the market. Therapeutic approaches such as small interfering RNA (siRNA), antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), CRISPR-based gene editing, and mRNA platforms rely heavily on synthetic oligonucleotides as essential components. These technologies are increasingly being used to target complex and previously untreatable diseases across oncology, rare genetic disorders, and infectious diseases.

The growing pipeline of oligonucleotide-based drugs and the increasing number of approved therapies are significantly boosting the demand for high-quality synthesis reagents across research, clinical development, and commercial manufacturing. In addition, rising investments in precision medicine, synthetic biology, and genomic research are further accelerating market expansion. Technological advancements in automated synthesis platforms, purification techniques, and high-throughput production systems are also improving efficiency, scalability, and product quality across the industry.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of 40.1% in the global oligonucleotide synthesis reagents market in 2025 due to strong biotechnology infrastructure, significant research funding, and growing adoption of nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

The U.S. oligonucleotide synthesis reagents market is expected to witness significant growth from 2026 to 2033 driven by increasing investments in genomics, precision medicine, and RNA-based drug development.

By product, the core synthesis reagents segment dominated the market in 2025 owing to its essential role in oligonucleotide manufacturing and widespread use across research and therapeutic applications.

By application, the PCR primers segment accounted for the largest market share of 22.6% in 2025 supported by rising use of PCR technologies in diagnostics, molecular biology research, and infectious disease testing.

By end use, academic research institutes held the largest market share in 2025 due to increasing genomic studies, expanding life sciences research activities, and strong government funding support.

Key Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Company Insights

The oligonucleotide synthesis reagents market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on expanding production capabilities, improving reagent quality, and developing advanced synthesis technologies to strengthen their market position.

Major players are investing heavily in automated synthesis platforms, high-throughput manufacturing systems, and strategic collaborations to address the growing demand for oligonucleotide-based therapeutics and diagnostics. Increasing emphasis on precision medicine, synthetic biology, and gene editing technologies is further intensifying competition and driving innovation across the market.

Key Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Tokyo Chemicals Industry

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Synthesis, Inc.

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Biolegio

Twist Bioscience

Recent Developments

In February 2026, Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd. partnered with iGeneTech Bioscience Co., Ltd. in China to enhance high-throughput oligonucleotide synthesis capabilities, supporting growing demand across synthetic biology and gene editing applications.

In July 2025, Synoligo Biotechnologies Inc. launched a new e-commerce platform designed to streamline oligonucleotide ordering processes, improving accessibility and accelerating demand for synthesis reagents across research and diagnostic sectors.

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