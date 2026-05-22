Lucintel Forecasts the Global Interventional Cardiology & Peripheral Vascular Device Market to Reach $51,941 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-22 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and ambulatory surgical center markets. The global interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular device market is expected to reach an estimated $51,941 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing adoption of advanced stents & catheters, the rising demand for faster recovery procedures, and the increasing demand for hospital infrastructure & specialized cardiac centers.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular device market to 2035 by type (interventional cardiology devices and peripheral vascular devices), device (angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, EVAR stent graft, IVC filter, embolic protection devices, guidewires, arteriotomy closure devices, intravascular ultrasound system, and synthetic surgical graft), end use (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, interventional cardiology device is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, hospital is expected to witness higher growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation are the major suppliers in the interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular device market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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