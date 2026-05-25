Miami Beach, Florida, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s global fashion industry, brands face increasing pressure to deliver quality products faster, more efficiently, and at competitive prices. From fashion apparel and textiles to private-label collections and promotional merchandise, businesses require sourcing partners capable of managing every aspect of production on a global scale.

This is why Fashion Sourcing, led by Laurent Gabay, has become the B2B partner of choice for fashion brands, retailers, wholesalers, hospitality groups, and corporations worldwide.

With an international manufacturing network, deep industry expertise, and complete end-to-end production solutions, Fashion Sourcing continues to position itself as a leader in apparel, clothing, and textile sourcing.

“Success in fashion today is built on strong sourcing partnerships, global manufacturing expertise, and the ability to move quickly in a constantly evolving industry.” — Laurent Gabay

A Global Leader in Fashion & Apparel Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing was created with a vision to simplify and modernize the sourcing process for businesses operating in the fashion and textile industries.

The company provides complete B2B solutions including:

Apparel manufacturing

Textile sourcing

Product development

Private-label production

Sampling

Quality control

Supply-chain management

Logistics coordination

Promotional merchandise

Uniform and hospitality sourcing

By integrating all these services into one centralized platform, Fashion Sourcing helps brands streamline production and reduce operational complexity.

Why Fashion Sourcing Is the B2B Partner of Choice

Global Manufacturing Access

Fashion Sourcing maintains strong factory partnerships across major manufacturing hubs including:

China

India

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Turkey

Thailand

Cambodia

Vietnam

This international network allows brands to benefit from:

Competitive production pricing

Flexible manufacturing capacity

Specialized product sourcing

Faster production timelines

Scalable manufacturing solutions

Complete End-to-End Production Management

Unlike traditional sourcing agents, Fashion Sourcing offers complete production oversight from concept to final delivery.

Services include:

Fabric and trim sourcing

Product development

Technical support

Sampling and prototyping

Manufacturing management

Packaging solutions

Quality assurance

Shipping and logistics coordination

This streamlined system helps businesses save time, reduce risks, and improve efficiency.

Expertise Across Multiple Industries

One of the key reasons Fashion Sourcing has become a preferred B2B partner is its ability to support a wide range of industries and product categories.

The company works with:

Fashion apparel brands

Streetwear labels

Luxury fashion companies

Uniform and hospitality programs

Corporate branding projects

Promotional merchandise campaigns

Private-label retailers

This diversified expertise allows Fashion Sourcing to adapt sourcing strategies to each client’s unique goals and market positioning.

Faster Time-to-Market

In modern fashion, speed is essential. Fashion Sourcing helps businesses accelerate production cycles and launch collections faster through efficient sourcing systems and direct factory relationships.

This allows brands to remain competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace driven by trends, e-commerce, and consumer demand.

Flexible Manufacturing Solutions

Whether working with startups, established retailers, wholesalers, or large corporate programs, Fashion Sourcing offers scalable manufacturing options designed to support both small and large production volumes.

Flexible minimum order quantities and customized production capabilities make the company accessible to businesses at every stage of growth.

Quality, Reliability & Transparency

Consistency and reliability are critical in global manufacturing. Fashion Sourcing oversees:

Factory communication

Production monitoring

Product inspections

Quality-control systems

Compliance procedures

This commitment to transparency and quality assurance has helped build long-term relationships with clients worldwide.

Leadership Driven by Laurent Gabay

Laurent Gabay’s extensive background in global manufacturing, sourcing, retail production, and supply-chain management has played a major role in Fashion Sourcing’s growth and international reputation.

His leadership philosophy focuses on:

Long-term partnerships

Ethical sourcing

Manufacturing efficiency

Innovation

Client-focused service

Global production reliability

Under his direction, Fashion Sourcing continues expanding as one of the most recognized B2B sourcing and manufacturing platforms in the fashion industry.

“The future of fashion sourcing belongs to companies capable of combining speed, flexibility, quality, and global manufacturing expertise into one seamless system.” — Laurent Gabay

As the global fashion industry continues evolving, brands require sourcing partners capable of delivering complete production solutions with speed, reliability, and international expertise.

Fashion Sourcing, led by Laurent Gabay, has become the B2B partner of choice by providing businesses with access to global manufacturing networks, end-to-end sourcing solutions, and personalized production support.

From apparel and textiles to hospitality, uniforms, and promotional products, Fashion Sourcing continues helping brands grow through smarter global sourcing strategies.