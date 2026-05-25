Fashion Sourcing — The B2B Platform For All Your Sourcing Needs

Miami Beach, Florida, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s global economy, businesses require more than just suppliers — they need strategic sourcing partners capable of managing production, manufacturing, logistics, quality control, and supply-chain solutions across multiple industries.

Fashion Sourcing by Laurent Gabay has become a trusted global B2B platform for companies seeking reliable sourcing solutions in apparel, textiles, uniforms, hospitality products, promotional merchandise, and private-label manufacturing.

With a worldwide manufacturing network and a complete end-to-end sourcing system, Fashion Sourcing simplifies the production process while helping brands grow faster and more efficiently.

“Modern sourcing is about creating reliable global partnerships that help businesses scale efficiently while maintaining quality and flexibility.” — Laurent Gabay

A Complete B2B Sourcing Platform

Fashion Sourcing operates as a full-service sourcing and manufacturing platform designed to support:

Fashion brands

Retailers

Wholesalers

Hospitality groups

Corporate clients

Promotional agencies

Private-label businesses

Startups and growing brands

The company provides centralized production management, helping businesses streamline sourcing operations through one trusted global partner.

Solutions for All Your Sourcing Needs

Fashion Sourcing offers comprehensive services including:

Apparel Manufacturing

Production solutions for:

Fashion apparel

Streetwear

Luxury fashion

Sportswear

Corporate apparel

Uniforms

Hospitality clothing

Textile & Fabric Sourcing

Access to:

Premium fabrics

Sustainable materials

Trims and accessories

Custom textile development

Technical fabrics

Private Label Production

Fashion Sourcing helps brands create and scale private-label collections with customized production solutions and flexible minimum order quantities.

Promotional Merchandise

The company supplies:

Branded corporate products

Event merchandise

Marketing campaign items

Custom promotional accessories

Hospitality & Uniform Programs

Fashion Sourcing develops sourcing solutions for:

Hotels

Restaurants

Resorts

Corporate uniforms

Hospitality staff apparel

Product Development & Sampling

From concept to prototype, the company assists clients with:

Product design support

Sampling

Technical development

Material selection

Production planning

A Global Manufacturing Network

Fashion Sourcing maintains strong relationships with manufacturers and suppliers across key international production hubs including:

China

India

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Turkey

Thailand

Cambodia

Vietnam

This global infrastructure allows businesses to benefit from:

Competitive pricing

Faster production timelines

Scalable manufacturing

Flexible production capacities

Specialized sourcing solutions

Why Businesses Choose Fashion Sourcing

One-Stop Global Solution

Fashion Sourcing simplifies global production by integrating sourcing, manufacturing, quality control, logistics, and supply-chain management into one streamlined platform.

Industry Expertise

Led by Laurent Gabay, the company combines years of experience in:

Apparel manufacturing

Global sourcing

Retail production

Supply-chain management

Textile development

Faster Time-to-Market

Efficient sourcing systems and factory partnerships help businesses reduce development timelines and accelerate product launches.

Flexible Manufacturing

Fashion Sourcing supports both small and large production volumes, making it ideal for startups, retailers, wholesalers, and corporate programs.

Quality & Reliability

The company oversees:

Factory communication

Production monitoring

Product inspections

Quality assurance

Compliance standards

This commitment to quality and transparency has helped establish long-term relationships with clients worldwide.

The Future of Global Sourcing

As industries continue evolving, businesses increasingly seek sourcing partners capable of offering:

Ethical manufacturing

Sustainable sourcing

Global supply-chain stability

Speed and flexibility

Scalable production solutions

Fashion Sourcing continues adapting to these market demands while helping businesses remain competitive in an ever-changing global economy.

“The future belongs to businesses that can combine smart sourcing, reliable manufacturing, and strong global partnerships into one efficient system.” — Laurent Gabay

Fashion Sourcing by Laurent Gabay has positioned itself as a leading B2B platform for global sourcing by offering complete manufacturing and supply-chain solutions tailored to modern business needs.

From apparel and textiles to hospitality, uniforms, and promotional merchandise, Fashion Sourcing provides companies with the tools, expertise, and global manufacturing access needed to succeed internationally.