WellnessVibe Announces Business DNA Workshop in Delhi and Mumbai, where Ancient Sound Wisdom Meets Modern Business Strategy

Delhi/Mumbai, India, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — WellnessVibe has officially announced the launch of its transformative “Business DNA Workshop” on 7th June 2026 in Delhi and 20th June 2026 in Mumbai. These offline workshops are designed to help entrepreneurs, business owners, professionals, and corporate leaders unlock sustainable business growth through a unique blend of ancient sound wisdom, modern leadership strategy, and human pattern intelligence.

The session will be led by Vibhushri – Rivesh Vade, known for his work in sound awareness, leadership transformation, and frequency-based wellness approaches.

Unlike conventional business workshops focused only on external growth strategies, the Business DNA Workshop explores the internal behavioral, emotional, and subconscious patterns that often influence leadership style, financial habits, productivity, communication, and long-term business performance.

According to WellnessVibe, many entrepreneurs and professionals experience repeated growth stagnation, stress, decision fatigue, cash-flow instability, and work-life imbalance not because of a lack of effort, but due to unresolved internal patterns and unconscious operating behaviors.

The workshop is designed to help participants identify and regulate these hidden patterns through experiential exercises, sound-frequency-based practices, observation techniques, and leadership awareness methods.

Speaking about the workshop, Vibhushri Rivesh Vade said:

“Most business challenges are not only external strategy problems. The way we think, respond, observe, communicate, and regulate ourselves directly influences leadership, business growth, and overall well-being. The Business DNA Workshop is created to help individuals develop deeper awareness and sustainable clarity rather than constantly operating under pressure and stress.”

The immersive session aims to help participants:

Improve focus and strategic clarity

Develop better emotional regulation

Strengthen leadership awareness

Enhance productivity and decision-making

Build balanced professional growth

Reduce burnout and mental overload

Create sustainable financial and personal success

The Business DNA Workshop is specially curated for:

Entrepreneurs and founders

Corporate leaders and CXOs

Startup professionals

Consultants and freelancers

Sales and business professionals

Coaches and wellness practitioners

Growth-focused individuals seeking holistic success

Participants will also gain access to a community of conscious entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders focused on long-term personal and business transformation.

Event Details

Delhi — 7th June 2026

Mumbai — 20th June 2026

Registration – Business DNA Workshop

WellnessVibe is a leadership energy management organization that empowers individuals and institutions to achieve sustained performance and well-being. By integrating sound-based practices, awareness tools, and modern behavioral insights, WellnessVibe helps leaders maintain clarity, resilience, emotional balance, and productivity in high-pressure environments.

WellnessVibe

Business DNA Workshop

214, W92 2nd Floor, Vazira Naka

Opposite Veg Treat II, Borivali (West)

Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400092

+918080808455

support@wellnessvibe.com