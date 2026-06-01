WellnessVibe Announces Business DNA Workshop in Delhi and Mumbai, where Ancient Sound Wisdom Meets Modern Business Strategy

Posted on 2026-06-01 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Delhi/Mumbai, India, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — WellnessVibe has officially announced the launch of its transformative “Business DNA Workshop” on 7th June 2026 in Delhi and 20th June 2026 in Mumbai. These offline workshops are designed to help entrepreneurs, business owners, professionals, and corporate leaders unlock sustainable business growth through a unique blend of ancient sound wisdom, modern leadership strategy, and human pattern intelligence.

The session will be led by VibhushriRivesh Vade, known for his work in sound awareness, leadership transformation, and frequency-based wellness approaches.

Unlike conventional business workshops focused only on external growth strategies, the Business DNA Workshop explores the internal behavioral, emotional, and subconscious patterns that often influence leadership style, financial habits, productivity, communication, and long-term business performance.

According to WellnessVibe, many entrepreneurs and professionals experience repeated growth stagnation, stress, decision fatigue, cash-flow instability, and work-life imbalance not because of a lack of effort, but due to unresolved internal patterns and unconscious operating behaviors.

The workshop is designed to help participants identify and regulate these hidden patterns through experiential exercises, sound-frequency-based practices, observation techniques, and leadership awareness methods.

Speaking about the workshop, Vibhushri Rivesh Vade said:

Most business challenges are not only external strategy problems. The way we think, respond, observe, communicate, and regulate ourselves directly influences leadership, business growth, and overall well-being. The Business DNA Workshop is created to help individuals develop deeper awareness and sustainable clarity rather than constantly operating under pressure and stress.

The immersive session aims to help participants:

  • Improve focus and strategic clarity
  • Develop better emotional regulation
  • Strengthen leadership awareness
  • Enhance productivity and decision-making
  • Build balanced professional growth
  • Reduce burnout and mental overload
  • Create sustainable financial and personal success

The Business DNA Workshop is specially curated for:

  • Entrepreneurs and founders
  • Corporate leaders and CXOs
  • Startup professionals
  • Consultants and freelancers
  • Sales and business professionals
  • Coaches and wellness practitioners
  • Growth-focused individuals seeking holistic success

Participants will also gain access to a community of conscious entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders focused on long-term personal and business transformation.

Event Details

WellnessVibe is a leadership energy management organization that empowers individuals and institutions to achieve sustained performance and well-being. By integrating sound-based practices, awareness tools, and modern behavioral insights, WellnessVibe helps leaders maintain clarity, resilience, emotional balance, and productivity in high-pressure environments.

WellnessVibe
Business DNA Workshop
214, W92 2nd Floor, Vazira Naka
Opposite Veg Treat II, Borivali (West)
Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400092
+918080808455
support@wellnessvibe.com

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