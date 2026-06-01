Softaken Enhances MSG to HTML Converter with Improved User Experience and Advanced Performance

Toronto, Canada, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, an expert in email migrations and file conversion tools, is excited to announce major improvements to the MSG to HTML Converter. The newest version has a more user-friendly interface, quicker transfer times and greater accuracy than past versions making it the easiest way to convert Outlook MSG into HTML files.

The updated software addresses the need for businesses, IT specialists and individual consumers to have a better way of managing their email files in today’s fast-paced workplace. The enhanced usability/performance features of the new version will allow users to convert their emails while maintaining all original formatting, attachments, metadata and any other email properties.

The upgraded MSG to HTML Converter provides an easier navigation interface so that users can convert their files regardless of their level of technical expertise. Users can perform bulk conversions with this software to save time when converting large amounts of email archives into HTML format. Also, the new conversion engine allows for an accurate conversion of all email content (i.e., hyperlinks, images and formatting) into the final result HTML files.

“We’ve always tried to build reliable and easy-to-use software programs,” stated a Softaken representative. Our goal for this version was to offer the end user a more seamless and easier-to-use experience while maintaining all conversion quality as our customers expect;

Here are key highlights of the latest update to the Softaken MSG to HTML Conversion Tool:

Modern and user-friendly interface

Faster and more efficient conversion process

Bulk MSG file conversion support

Preservation of email formatting and metadata

Support for all Outlook MSG file versions

No requirement for Microsoft Outlook installation

Safe and secure conversion environment

Our product is compatible with newer Windows Operating Systems; this means that we will offer the end-user a level of customer satisfaction that can be achieved through innovative product development. User can download a trial version of our product so they can evaluate it before purchasing the Licensed Version of our Software.

Softaken is committed to investing in Product Innovation and Customer Satisfaction, therefore we will always develop products that are effective, secure, and easy-to-use in a constantly changing Digital World.

About Softaken

Softaken is one of the best companies in terms of software development. We provide many different services. Some of them include email migration, recovery of data, backing up data stored in the cloud, and converting files between formats. Our goal is to provide all our customers with reliable, reasonable and easy to use tools to help them with their digital data management needs.

For more information, visit the official Softaken website or contact the company’s support team.

Media Contact:

Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com