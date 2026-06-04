Anthony Sayers Custom Build & Design Ltd Expands Premium Kitchen Renovation Services in Brampton

Posted on 2026-06-04 by in Construction // 0 Comments

Kitchen Renovations Brampton

Brampton, Canada, 2026-06-04 — /EPR Network/ — Anthony Sayers Custom Build & Design Ltd is helping homeowners upgrade their homes with professional Kitchen Renovations Brampton services. The company specializes in creating modern, stylish, and functional kitchens that meet the needs of today’s families.

The kitchen is one of the most used spaces in any home. Many homeowners in Brampton are choosing to renovate their kitchens to improve storage, update the design, increase comfort, and add value to their property.

Anthony Sayers Custom Build & Design Ltd provides customized kitchen renovation solutions based on each client’s needs, style preferences, and budget. From the initial design to the final installation, the team focuses on quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.

Kitchen Renovation Services in Brampton

The company offers a wide range of kitchen renovation services, including:

  • Complete kitchen renovations

  • Custom kitchen cabinets

  • Cabinet refinishing and painting

  • Countertop installation

  • Kitchen island installation

  • Backsplash upgrades

  • New flooring installation

  • Modern lighting solutions

  • Open-concept kitchen layouts

  • Plumbing and electrical improvements

Whether homeowners want a simple kitchen update or a complete remodel, the company can help create a space that is both attractive and practical.

Why Choose Anthony Sayers Custom Build & Design Ltd

Homeowners choose the company because of its:

  • Experienced renovation team

  • Quality materials and finishes

  • Customized renovation plans

  • Clear communication throughout the project

  • Reliable project timelines

  • Strong commitment to customer satisfaction

“Our goal is to build kitchens that look great and work well for everyday living,” said Anthony Sayers, Founder of Anthony Sayers Custom Build & Design Ltd. “We work closely with homeowners to bring their ideas to life and create a kitchen they can enjoy for years to come.”

Anthony Sayers Custom Build & Design Ltd proudly serves Brampton and nearby communities with dependable kitchen renovation services designed to improve both the beauty and functionality of every home.

About Anthony Sayers Custom Build & Design Ltd

Anthony Sayers Custom Build & Design Ltd is a trusted renovation company serving Brampton, Toronto, and surrounding areas. The company specializes in kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, basement finishing, full home renovations, custom home building, drywall services, painting, and other home improvement projects. The team is dedicated to delivering quality craftsmanship and excellent customer service.

Contact Information

Anthony Sayers Custom Build & Design Ltd

Website: https://www.homerenovationbyanthony.com/locations/brampton

Google Business Profile: https://maps.app.goo.gl/xw8TqE6msjChfoB98

Email: anthonysayersbuilder@gmail.com

Phone: +1 (416)-817-9702

Address: Toronto, ON, Canada

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