Park Grove Pet Hospital Welcomes Dr. Samantha Lucchesi, DVM, to Its Growing Team in Cottage Grove, MN

Cottage Grove , MN, USA, 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Park Grove Pet Hospital, one of the Washington County area’s most trusted AAHA-accredited veterinary practices, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Samantha “Sam” Lucchesi, DVM, to its team of dedicated veterinary professionals. Dr. Lucchesi officially joined the Park Grove family in 2026, bringing with her a rich clinical background, a warm patient-centered approach, and a genuine passion for the animals she serves.

Dr. Lucchesi earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Minnesota in 2013, followed by her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the same institution in 2018. She began her veterinary career in equine medicine before finding her professional home in small animal general practice and exotic medicine. Since 2019, she has focused full-time on that work, building skills across a wide range of species and medical needs.

At Park Grove Pet Hospital, Dr. Lucchesi brings particular expertise in geriatric patient care, soft tissue surgery, exotic animal medicine, feline care, and preventive wellness programs. Her approach centers on building lasting relationships with both patients and their families, a philosophy that fits Park Grove’s view that pets are family, too. She has a special place in her heart for cats and is known for the calm, attentive care she extends to every patient that walks, or slithers, through the door.

Outside the clinic, Dr. Lucchesi is an avid equestrian, traveler, and outdoor enthusiast. She shares her home with her significant other, two cats named Gouda and Gemma, two snakes named Groot and Moscato, and a collection of fish, making her as experienced at home with exotic companions as she is in the exam room.

Park Grove Pet Hospital warmly welcomes Dr. Lucchesi and looks forward to the exceptional care and genuine warmth she brings to every patient and family they serve.

Pet owners interested in scheduling an appointment with Dr. Lucchesi can call (651) 459-9663 or visit www.parkgrovepethospital.com starting June 1, 2026, to learn more.

About Us

Park Grove Pet Hospital is a modern, AAHA-accredited veterinary hospital located at 7663 79th St South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016, proudly serving pets and their families across the greater Cottage Grove area. The practice offers high-quality medicine, surgery, and wellness care for dogs, cats, and pocket pets. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit www.parkgrovepethospital.com or call (651) 459-9663.