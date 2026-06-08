Le Turbo Digital Expands International Client Services to Help European Growth-Market Companies Enter the DACH Region

The Opportunity: Europe’s Fastest-Growing Markets Are Looking West

COLOGNE, Germany, 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Le Turbo Digital, a performance marketing agency headquartered in Germany with offices in Cologne, Munich and Palma de Mallorca, today announced the expansion of its service offering to explicitly serve international B2B SaaS and LegalTech companies from across Europe, with a particular focus on firms based in Poland, Spain, the Baltic States and the Western Balkans that are targeting Germany, Austria and Switzerland as their next growth market.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of strong economic momentum in several European markets. According to the IMF World Economic Outlook (April 2026), Poland is projected to grow at 3.3 percent in 2026, the fastest-growing large economy in the European Union, while Spain is forecast at 2.1 percent and Lithuania at 3.0 percent. With growth comes ambition, and a significant share of that ambition is directed at DACH, Europe’s largest B2B software market, estimated at over EUR 15 billion in annual SaaS revenues alone.

Why DACH Demands a Dedicated Approach

Despite its attractiveness, the DACH market is widely recognized as one of the most demanding markets to enter in Europe. German B2B buyers require German-language materials, local references, and typically take three to six months to complete a purchasing decision. Most international SaaS companies attempting to enter Germany without a local marketing partner significantly underestimate these structural requirements.

We have worked with B2B SaaS and LegalTech companies for years and know exactly where international expansion attempts fail in DACH. It is almost never the product. It is the absence of a localized marketing infrastructure — German-language content, the right LinkedIn strategy, and the patience to work the buying cycle properly.

Sven Nührig | Co-Founder and CEO, Le Turbo Digital

A Unique Position: Three Cities, Three Languages, One Focus

Le Turbo Digital’s ability to serve international clients is reinforced by its geographic and linguistic positioning. With offices in Cologne and Munich, both major German B2B hubs, and a third office in Palma de Mallorca, the agency operates at the intersection of German market depth and international connectivity. The team speaks German, English and Spanish natively, enabling seamless communication with clients across Western and Eastern Europe as well as Latin America.

This positioning is particularly relevant for Polish B2B SaaS companies, several of which have already established early customer relationships in the DACH region and are seeking to scale these systematically. With Poland home to over 1,000 active SaaS companies, including internationally recognized names such as LiveChat, GetResponse, Piwik PRO and Tidio, the market for DACH-focused marketing support is significant and largely unserved by German agencies.

Service Portfolio for International Clients

Le Turbo Digital’s DACH entry services for international companies encompass the full marketing stack required for successful market penetration:

German-language landing pages, SEO content and case study development

LinkedIn outreach campaigns targeting DACH decision-makers in the B2B SaaS and LegalTech segments

Google Ads with DACH-specific targeting, German-language copy and conversion-optimized landing pages

AI-powered outreach automation via Le Turbo Agents, enabling personalized prospecting at scale

Sales enablement materials adapted for the DACH buying process, including German-language proposals and pitch decks

Proven Track Record in DACH B2B

Le Turbo Digital has established a strong track record in the German B2B and LegalTech marketing space. Client engagements have delivered results including a 30x ROAS for a luxury real estate company, cost-per-lead below EUR 50 for multiple LegalTech clients and over 10,000 qualified leads generated for a legal consumer platform. The agency was recognized as a Top Agency by Ratedo in 2025 and holds strong ratings on Trustpilot and ProvenExpert.

Le Turbo Digital is one of the few agencies where you genuinely feel they understand the LegalTech market — not just as a target group, but as a market with specific decision logics, long sales cycles and a very critical, informed buyer.

Dr. Benedikt Quarch | Client, Le Turbo Digital

About Le Turbo Digital

Le Turbo Digital is a performance marketing agency with offices in Cologne, Munich (Germany) and Palma de Mallorca (Spain). The agency specializes in B2B SaaS and LegalTech marketing, offering services across paid media (Google Ads, Meta Ads, LinkedIn), digital strategy, web development and AI-powered marketing automation via Le Turbo Agents. Le Turbo Digital serves clients in the DACH region and supports international companies entering the German-speaking market.

PRESS CONTACT / MEDIA INQUIRIES

Le Turbo Digital GmbH

info@leturbo.de | leturbo.de

Offices: Cologne, Germany | Munich, Germany | Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Languages: German, English, Spanish

For international inquiries regarding DACH market entry services: leturbo.de/kontakt | info@leturbo.de