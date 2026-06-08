All Electrical Training Ltd Announces Electrical NVQ Level 3 Courses and 2391 Courses in Harlow

Harlow, UK, 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — All Electrical Training Ltd is pleased to announce its Electrical NVQ level 3 courses and 2391 Courses for individuals seeking recognised qualifications in the electrical industry. Designed for career development and professional progression, these courses provide the knowledge, practical skills, and assessment pathways needed to work confidently and competently within the sector.

Supporting Career Growth Through Recognised Electrical Qualifications

The electrical industry continues to require skilled professionals who can demonstrate competence, safety awareness, and technical knowledge. All Electrical Training Ltd offers structured training designed to help candidates strengthen their abilities while working toward qualifications valued throughout the industry.

The Electrical NVQ level 3 courses are ideal for individuals looking to formalise their workplace experience and gain a respected industry qualification.

Electrical NVQ Level 3 Courses

This qualification is only valid for candidates who have completed the technical qualification in either 2365-02 Level 3 or 8202 Level 3.

The Electrical NVQ level 3 courses cover essential areas of electrical work, including:

Safe Working Practices and Technical Knowledge

Candidates develop knowledge of safe working practices within the electrical industry while building a strong understanding of electrical science and technology.

Inspection, Testing and Fault Diagnosis

Training includes fault diagnosis, repair procedures, inspection and testing of electrical installations, and installation techniques for a variety of applications.

Qualification Benefits

Achieving the Electrical NVQ Level 3 qualification can enhance employability and support career progression. Employers recognise the qualification as evidence of practical competence and industry-standard skills.

The 5357-94 NVQ Level 3 is charged at £1800.00 including VAT. The minimum duration is 4 to 6 months, with a maximum completion period of 9 months, subject to discussion with the assessor.

Candidates who have not already completed the required assessment components must undertake Unit 312 and Unit 212. These assessments are charged at an additional £350.00 including VAT.

An optional one-day preparation course is available for £199.00 including VAT.

2391 Courses for Initial Verification and Certification

All Electrical Training Ltd also delivers 2391 Courses, including the City & Guilds 2391-50 Level 3 in Initial Verification & Certification of Electrical Installations.

What the 2391-50 Qualification Covers

The qualification prepares candidates for the initial verification of electrical installation work up to three-phase installations. It develops the knowledge and practical skills required to professionally inspect, test, verify, and certify electrical installations.

Who Should Attend

The 2391 Courses are suitable for qualified electricians wishing to update their knowledge of installation techniques and current legislation. The qualification is also appropriate for individuals entering the industry from related engineering disciplines or allied trades.

Flexible Course Delivery

The 2391-50 training course is available on weekdays and weekends. Training runs from 9:00am to 5:00pm over six full days, delivered across three weekends or mid-week sessions.

Assessment includes an 80-minute multiple-choice examination, practical inspection and testing activities, and written assessment tasks.

In addition, successful completion can support progression to qualifications such as 2391-51 and 2396, while the NVQ route may contribute toward requirements associated with obtaining a JIB Gold Card.

For information about Electrical NVQ level 3 courses and 2391 Courses, contact All Electrical Training Ltd in Harlow on 08000433334.

Learn more about Electrical NVQ level 3 courses and 2391 Courses, designed to help electricians develop practical skills, meet industry requirements, support compliance, and advance their professional development.