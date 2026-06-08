SERP Consultancy: Your Shortcut To High Performing Google Ads

Kolkata, India, 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — SERP Consultancy, an internet marketing company established in the year 2010, is offering Google Ads services to those business organizations who want instant results. We are officially the Premier Partner of Google. Our professionals can produce the best possible ROI from any advertising budget.

Google Ads Management Services by SERP Consultancy

We provide Google Ads advertising services which bring high quality traffic to our client’s websites or mobile app. Our Pay-Per-Click (PPC) campaign management service comprises of tasks like setting campaign, observing it closely and making necessary adjustments if required. We give our clients assurances about low conversion costs and cost per click by improving, conversion rate, quality score and Click Through Rate (CTR) for best possible ROI.

Why hire SERP Consultancy?

Clients should hire us because of the following reasons:

Our professionals can manage over $90K AdWords Spend per month for numerous clients

We have a proven track record

We have achieved the status of ‘Premier Partner’ from Google

Our highly experienced and certified team has professionals with diverse campaign type expertise. Each of them has a proper idea about what they are doing and the expected results. Since no guesswork is involved, clients can remain assured that there is no possibility of budget burning.

We will provide our clients with a dedicated account manager. He or she will be the single point of contact and also the team leader. Clients do not have to manage individual resources since their account manager will provide answers to all their queries and take necessary actions quickly.

Our hiring options

Clients now have the opportunity to select any of the hiring option:

Fixed price basis: This package begins from just $125. Our monthly management price is 10% of monthly Google spend or $125.

This package begins from just $125. Our monthly management price is 10% of monthly Google spend or $125. Hourly hiring basis: Clients can hire full time (160 hours per month), part time (80 hours per month) or hourly basis according to their requirements.

Our services can enable companies to achieve business growth and increase their revenue. For more information, please visit https://www.serp-consultancy.com/

About SERP Consultancy

We are a vibrant customer centric organization whose main objective is to provide 100% performance based solutions. Our ethical strategies can give excellent results within a specific time period.