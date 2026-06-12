Fresh Painting WA Launches Professional Fence Painting Services in Perth

Perth, Australia, 2026-06-12 — /EPR Network/ — Fresh Painting WA is happy to announce the launch of its Professional Fence Painting Services in Perth. This new service helps homeowners and business owners improve the look of their fences while protecting them from Perth’s harsh weather.

Fresh Painting WA is known for providing high-quality painting services across Perth. The company now offers expert fence painting and fence staining services to help customers keep their outdoor spaces looking fresh, clean, and well-maintained.

Giving Fences a Fresh New Look

Over time, fences can become faded, dirty, and worn out. Strong sunlight, rain, wind, and dust can damage the paint and make fences look old.

Fresh Painting WA helps solve this problem by providing professional fence painting services. The team prepares every fence carefully before painting to help the finish last longer.

“Our goal is to help property owners protect their fences and improve the appearance of their homes and businesses,” said a spokesperson for Fresh Painting WA.

Fence Painting Services Available in Perth

Fresh Painting WA offers:

Timber Fence Painting

Colorbond Fence Painting

Fence Staining Services

Fence Repainting

Fence Restoration

Fence Cleaning and Preparation

Residential Fence Painting

Commercial Fence Painting

Protective Fence Coatings

Each project is completed with attention to detail and quality workmanship.

Benefits of Professional Fence Painting

Better Street Appeal

A freshly painted fence can make a property look cleaner and more attractive.

Longer Fence Life

Quality paint and coatings help protect fences from sun, rain, and everyday wear.

Increased Property Value

A well-maintained fence can improve the overall appearance and value of a property.

Less Maintenance

Professional painting helps reduce future repairs and upkeep costs.

Stronger Weather Protection

Paint and stain help protect fences from Perth’s changing weather conditions.

Helping Property Owners Across Perth

Fresh Painting WA provides fence painting services for:

Homes

Offices

Retail Stores

Commercial Buildings

Investment Properties

Strata Properties

The company proudly serves Perth and nearby suburbs.

Quality Work You Can Trust

Fresh Painting WA uses quality painting products and proven preparation methods to achieve long-lasting results. The team works closely with customers to choose colours and finishes that suit their property.

Customer satisfaction, reliability, and professional service remain the company’s top priorities.

Website:https://www.freshpaintingwa.com.au/fence-deck-staining-and-painting/

About Fresh Painting WA

Fresh Painting WA is a trusted painting company in Perth, Western Australia. The company provides residential and commercial painting services, including house painting, interior painting, exterior painting, fence painting, deck staining, colour consultation, wallpaper removal, touch-up services, and surface preparation.

Media Contact

Phone: 0450930686

Email: freshpaintingwa@gmail.com