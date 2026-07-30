Softaken Announces CSV to vCard Converter v3.0 with Advanced Features and Multilingual Support

Ontario, Canada, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken is a well-known name in the data transfer and conversion industry. They are pleased to announce the release of CSV to vCard Converter 3.0. This new version is intended to make it easier, smarter, and more enjoyable to convert CSV files to vCard (VCF) format. Version 3.0 provides several excellent new features like support for different languages, automatic removal of duplicate contacts and advanced settings that make the conversion process smoother and faster than before.

However, smartphones and many contact management apps do not have native support for these files. The majority of them employ the vCard (VCF) format. Softaken version 3.0 makes it faster and easier for users to convert CSV contacts into VCF files that work on Android and iPhone, as well as many other devices and operating systems.

Key Highlights

Multilingual User Interface

Support for different languages is one of the most important updates in this version. Users can now use the software in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, Italian, Danish, Turkish, Czech, Thai, Swedish, and others.

Automatic Duplicate Removal

Version 3.0 allows users to use the auto-deduplication feature which automatically detects and deletes duplicate data throughout the conversion process.

Batch Conversion Support.

Users can convert many CSV files to vCard format at once, saving time and reducing the amount of work required manually. Version 3.0 conveniently manages both small and large contact files, whether you have a few or hundreds.

Support for all major vCard versions.

Users can export the software in vCard 2.1, 3.0, or 4.0 formats. This ensures that it is compatible with a wide number of devices and platforms, including Android phones, iPhones, Outlook, Windows, and more.

Words of the Development Team

Softaken product head stated that Version 3.0 is a consequence of user feedback and continuous improvement efforts. Two of the most useful features were a multilingual user interface and the ability to automatically delete duplicates. This update makes it faster, smarter and easier for users worldwide to convert CSV files to vCards.”

Availability

Softaken CSV to vCard Converter 3.0 is now available for quick download from the official website. Users can also get a free trial version of the software to try it out before purchasing.

About Softaken

Softaken is a software firm that specializes in data conversion, migration, and backup solutions. Softaken has a global user base and is known for its simple, trustworthy, and secure products that make everyday tasks simpler.

Media Contact

Company: Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: www.softaken.com