Fine-Art Travel Photographer Leslie Brashear Returns to Spain After 22 Years, Expands Spain Collection

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — Fine-art travel photographer Leslie Brashear announced today the expansion of her Spain photography collection following her first return to the country since 2004. A 13-day journey through Sitges, Barcelona, Madrid, and Alicante transformed what had been a single-image collection into a gallery of 35 photographs documenting the architecture, streets, coastlines, and everyday moments she encountered along the way.

Brashear spent a total of 13 days in Spain during spring 2026, photographing Sitges, Barcelona, Madrid, and Alicante. Across the four destinations, she captured both recognizable Spanish settings and the smaller details that reveal the character of each place. The expanded collection reflects the variety she encountered across the country, from Mediterranean coastal scenes and historic architecture to colorful streets, neighborhood details, and moments of daily life.

“Returning to Spain after more than two decades gave me the chance to experience it almost as a new destination,” said Brashear. “I remembered pieces of my first visit, but this time I was seeing Spain through a very different lens. I found myself drawn not only to the architecture and larger views, but to the little things happening within them – the light, the streets, the people, and the details that make a place feel lived in.”

Much of Brashear’s recent work explores what she describes as “urban intimacy” – the small, revealing moments that create a sense of connection to a place. Her photography emphasizes visual storytelling and a sense of place, balancing recognizable destinations with quieter scenes and overlooked details that travelers might otherwise pass by.

The Spain collection grew from just one photograph captured before this journey to 35 images following Brashear’s 2026 return, creating a more extensive visual record of her experiences across the four destinations.

Photographs on lesliebrashearphotos.com are available in a variety of formats, including fine-art prints, canvas, framed prints, metal, and acrylic, along with select gifts, home decor, and stationery items such as mugs, puzzles, tote bags, notebooks, and greeting cards.

Explore the expanded Spain collection at: https://lesliebrashearphotos.com/collections/spain

A portion of every purchase supports the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), benefiting Brashear’s family PurpleStride team, Curt’s Cancer Crushers, established in honor of her late brother Curt, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in January 2025. Curt’s own photography is also featured in a dedicated collection on Brashear’s website.

About Leslie Brashear:

Leslie Brashear is a fine-art travel photographer whose work reflects a lifelong connection to photography and a passion for exploring new places. In late 2023, she sold her belongings and began traveling full-time, allowing photography to once again take center stage. Her work is inspired by places and their stories, with an emphasis on visual storytelling, urban intimacy, and the often-overlooked details that reveal the character of a destination.

For more information, visit lesliebrashearphotos.com or contact Leslie Brashear at leslie@lesliebrashear.com.

Contact:

Leslie Brashear

Email: leslie@lesliebrashear.com

Media, gallery, and exhibition inquiries welcome