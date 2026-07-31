TradeTek 3.3 Generates Accurate Construction Quotes Faster

Henderson NV, USA, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — TradeTek Software shipped TradeTek 3.3 to generate the most accurate construction quotes with less human effort. TradeTek combines the most powerful estimating platform with extreme customization, pricing accuracy and precision, open interface, AI driven automation and Hybrid desktop/cloud integration.

TradeTek 3.3 enhancements include capabilities to extend or split existing Linear, Area, Joist and Count takeoffs. The new Magnify feature allows a user to magnify or rotate an area of the construction plan near the cursor to quickly read details during the review or takeoff process. Area takeoffs now support a powerful grid structure that can be controlled by the estimator to feed assembly calculations and reports.

ChatGPT and Groq AI related features have been enhanced with newer models. New Claude integration supports page naming, job plan OCR with search and user chat with the TradeTek knowledge base.

With TradeTek, each company has their own private cloud space shared among team members. Every estimator regardless of location or their Mac or Windows computer preference has access to the information they need to review, generate estimates or share with others.

Enhancements improve organization and filtering features for files stored in TradeTek Cloud. Reports and other PDF files can easily be shared to any computer or mobile device with a secure URL.

TradeTek is a standalone desktop application that runs native on modern Mac or Windows computer. An estimating team can use TradeTek with Cloud to share preferences, price lists, jobs and reports. The hybrid solution combines the performance of GPU enabled graphics, large project capabilities, AI automation plus shared resources across the Internet.

A TradeTek subscription starts at $99/month with annual price discounts and trade specific bundle (pre-configured trade assemblies, lists and reports) available. TradeTek includes a User Guide, Developer Guide, training videos, searchable help topics and AI assisted learning. Schedule a live Zoom demo with an experienced estimator to reduce estimating time, integrate TradeTek with your existing business environment and provide reports customized to your specific needs.

TradeTek Software

Ph: (725) 356-1454

Web: www.tradeteksoftware.com

Email: info@tradeteksoftware.com