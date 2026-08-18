Why More Adults Are Choosing Dental Implants Over Traditional Dentures

Leawood, KS, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — A growing number of adults are turning away from traditional dentures in favor of dental implants, according to Dr. Prashant Patel of Asha Dental, a general and cosmetic dentistry practice serving Leawood, Overland Park, and the surrounding Kansas City metro area.

For decades, removable dentures were the default option for patients dealing with missing or severely damaged teeth. But as awareness spreads about the drawbacks of removable appliances — including slippage, bone loss, and the ongoing need for adhesives and relines — patients are increasingly asking about implant-supported alternatives that anchor directly into the jawbone.

“Patients come in tired of dentures that click, slip, or need to be taken out at night,” said Dr. Patel. “Implants give them something dentures can’t: a fixed, stable tooth replacement that feels and functions like their natural teeth again.”

Unlike traditional dentures, which rest on the gums and can accelerate bone loss over time because they don’t stimulate the jawbone, dental implants are placed surgically to replace the tooth root itself. A crown, bridge, or full denture can then be attached to the implant, giving patients a result that looks and feels far closer to natural teeth. Because the implant preserves the underlying bone structure, many patients also see better long-term outcomes for their facial structure and oral health.

Asha Dental offers a range of tooth-replacement options, from single-tooth implants to implant-supported dentures for patients missing most or all of their teeth. The practice notes that implant-supported dentures, in particular, have become popular among patients who want the stability of implants without necessarily replacing every individual tooth — combining the cost efficiency of a denture with the security of an implant foundation.

Patients considering the switch often cite several recurring frustrations with traditional dentures: difficulty eating certain foods, embarrassment over dentures shifting during conversation, and the ongoing maintenance of adhesives, soaking solutions, and periodic refitting as the jaw changes shape. Dental implants, by contrast, are designed to be a long-term fixture rather than a removable appliance, often lasting decades with proper care.

“Every patient’s situation is different, which is why we spend time walking people through their options rather than assuming one solution fits everyone,” Dr. Patel added. “For some patients, a full set of traditional dentures may still make sense. For others, implants — or a combination approach — offer a level of function and confidence that removable appliances simply can’t match.”

The shift also reflects broader changes in how adults think about dental care as a long-term investment rather than a one-time fix. As more people delay retirement, remain socially and professionally active into their 60s and beyond, and prioritize appearance alongside function, the appeal of a fixed, natural-looking smile has grown accordingly.

About Asha Dental – Leawood

Asha Dental – Leawood is a family-focused dental practice serving Leawood & Overland Park in the Kansas City area. Led by Dr. Prashant Patel, the clinic provides advanced care for all ages, including dental implants, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and emergency treatments. The team builds lasting relationships while ensuring a comfortable, relaxed experience.

Address: 11100 Ash St Suite #204, Leawood, KS 66211

Website: https://overlandparkdentist.com/