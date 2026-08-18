ASTPP Launches Session Border Controller to Secure and Simplify VoIP Networks

Orlando, Florida, USA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — ASTPP has announced the launch of its integrated Session Border Controller (SBC), a carrier-grade solution designed to secure SIP communications, strengthen VoIP network security, and simplify telecom operations through a unified platform.

A Session Border Controller (SBC) is a critical network component that secures SIP communications, protects VoIP networks from unauthorized access and fraud, manages SIP traffic, and ensures seamless interoperability between different telecom systems. It plays a vital role in maintaining secure, reliable, and high-quality voice communications.

The ASTPP Session Border Controller is designed to help telecom operators, VoIP providers, wholesale carriers, and hosted PBX providers deploy secure voice services without the complexity of managing separate SBC appliances. By integrating SBC functionality directly into the ASTPP platform, service providers can strengthen network security while reducing infrastructure costs and simplifying day-to-day operations.

This Session Border Controller solution protects VoIP networks from external threats, unauthorized access, SIP attacks, and toll fraud. Built directly into the platform, it provides advanced capabilities including topology hiding, access control, protocol normalization, codec management, NAT traversal, and intelligent SIP traffic handling to ensure secure and reliable communications.

Key Capabilities

Carrier-grade SIP security and fraud prevention

Topology hiding and secure SIP session management

Access control and protocol normalization

NAT traversal and codec management

Intelligent SIP traffic handling and call routing

Seamless integration with FreeSWITCH and OpenSIPS

Support for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployments

Native integration with VoIP billing solution, Class 4 Softswitch, Class 5 Softswitch , and SIP trunking

Unlike traditional SBC deployments, the ASTPP solution does not require additional hardware, third-party software, or separate licensing. This simplifies deployment, reduces infrastructure expenses, improves operational efficiency, and accelerates time-to-market. Operators can confidently deliver secure voice services whether supporting enterprise customers or managing high-volume carrier-grade traffic.

The new Session Border Controller (SBC) integrates seamlessly with modern telecom environments, including FreeSWITCH, OpenSIPS, hosted PBX platforms, and SIP trunking services. It supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployments, allowing telecom businesses to choose the deployment model that best fits their operational requirements.

Beyond protecting SIP traffic, the integrated SBC improves interoperability, optimizes call routing, and helps maintain consistent call quality across multiple carriers and communication platforms. Combined with ASTPP’s advanced VoIP billing solution, operators gain centralized control over security, routing, billing, customer management, and service provisioning through a unified interface, simplifying network management and reducing operational overhead.

ASTPP also combines its Session Border Controller (SBC) with Class 4 Softswitch, Class 5 Softswitch, and VoIP billing solution capabilities in a single telecom platform. Instead of deploying and managing multiple products from different vendors, operators can handle routing, billing, reseller management, DID services, Least Cost Routing (LCR), and network security from one centralized solution.

This unified architecture helps telecom businesses reduce operational complexity, lower infrastructure costs, simplify maintenance, and scale their services more efficiently. Wholesale carriers, VoIP providers, hosted PBX operators, and ITSPs can streamline service delivery while improving network security and operational performance.

The integrated Session Border Controller (SBC) is now available as part of the ASTPP platform, enabling telecom operators to build secure, scalable, and future-ready communication networks from a single solution.

To learn more about ASTPP’s Session Border Controller (SBC) solution, visit:

https://astppbilling.org/session-border-controller

About ASTPP

ASTPP is an open-source telecom billing and OSS/BSS platform that is trusted by telecom operators, VoIP providers, ISPs, and cloud communication companies around the world. The platform provides carrier-grade billing, routing, customer management, payment automation, and telecom business management solutions.