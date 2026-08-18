CLK Media Co. Launches Pulse Formula to Help Local Businesses Improve Google Business Profile Visibility and Generate More Leads

New business growth framework combines Google Business Profile management, local SEO, reputation management, AI automation, and website optimization into one integrated system for service businesses.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — CLK Media Co, a digital marketing agency specializing in local business growth, today announced the launch of Pulse Formula, a comprehensive marketing framework designed to help service-based businesses increase their visibility in Google Search, Google Maps, AI-powered search platforms, and other local discovery channels.

Rather than relying on disconnected marketing tactics, Pulse Formula combines Google Business Profile management, local SEO, reputation management, AI-powered customer communication, website optimization, and conversion systems into a single strategy designed to help local businesses earn more qualified leads.

Key Highlights

Introduces the Pulse Formula framework for local business growth.

Combines Google Business Profile optimization, review generation, local SEO, AI automation, and website performance into one integrated solution.

Built from more than 15 years of digital marketing experience serving over 100 businesses across multiple industries.

Designed to help businesses improve local search visibility, strengthen online reputation, and convert more website visitors into customers.

As consumer behavior continues shifting toward Google Maps, online reviews, and AI-assisted search, many small businesses struggle to keep pace with rapidly changing ranking factors. While many marketing providers focus on a single service, Pulse Formula was developed to address the entire customer journey, from local search visibility to lead conversion and customer retention.

“Most business owners don’t need another marketing tactic. They need a system,” said Cecil Killingsworth, Founder of CLK Media Co. “Consumers aren’t choosing businesses the way they did five years ago. They’re making decisions based on Google Business Profiles, reviews, local search results, and increasingly AI-generated recommendations. Pulse Formula was created to help businesses adapt to that shift with a repeatable framework instead of disconnected marketing services.”

The Pulse Formula framework includes Google Business Profile management, reputation management, local SEO, website optimization, AI-powered chat and voice assistants, review generation automation, missed-call text back, and marketing automation designed to improve both customer experience and operational efficiency.

Over the past 15 years, CLK Media Co. has partnered with more than 100 businesses to improve online visibility, increase qualified leads, and strengthen their digital presence. The launch of Pulse Formula represents the company’s continued investment in helping local businesses compete as search continues evolving beyond traditional websites into Google Maps, AI search engines, and conversational search experiences.

Business owners interested in learning more about Pulse Formula and CLK Media’s local marketing services can visit https://clkmedia.co/. Additional company updates and customer reviews are available through the CLK Media Co Google Business Profile.

About CLK Media Co.

CLK Media Co. is a Fort Walton Beach, Florida based digital marketing agency specializing in website design, Google Business Profile management, local SEO, reputation management, AI automation, and business growth strategies for service-based companies. Through its proprietary Pulse Formula framework, CLK Media helps businesses build stronger online visibility, earn customer trust, and generate more qualified leads while serving clients throughout the United States.

Media Contact

Cecil Killingsworth

Founder

CLK Media Co.

Email: sayhi@clkmedia.co

Phone: 850-684-8820

Website: https://clkmedia.co/