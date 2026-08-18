INHE Group Debuts at Co-located Kenya Expos: Customized Solar+Storage Solutions for Reliable Power Across Africa

Nairobi, Kenya, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — The 13th Power & Energy Africa and Solar Kenya Exhibition, East Africa’s premier energy events, were held at the Carnivore Exhibition Ground in Nairobi from July 29 to 31. INHE Group, a power solution provider with deep roots in Africa and over 10 million smart meters deployed throughout the continent, showcased its rugged hybrid inverters, customized energy storage solutions, and prepaid smart metering systems. The booth drew a steady stream of visitors, attracting new energy and power companies, engineering contractors, and regional distributors from across the region for on-site discussions.

Fig. | Exhibition Site

Best-Selling Residential Storage – Stable Power with Millisecond Switchover

Africa’s power grid has limited capacity, with frequent blackouts, high electricity prices, and expensive diesel generation costs. Demand for energy storage inverters that can withstand harsh local operating conditions continues to rise.

Fig. | Exhibition Site

At the show, INHE Group showcased the HI-6K-SL single-phase low-voltage hybrid inverter, engineered to tackle East Africa’s grid instability, off-grid power shortages in remote areas, and excessive diesel expenditure. Key highlights:

Support for up to 10 parallel units for scalability, exclusively designed for residential storage; a dedicated generator port for hybrid operation with diesel gensets to significantly cut fuel consumption; 10ms seamless switchover during outages; time-of-use charge/discharge scheduling to maximize self-consumption and reduce electricity bills; and a fanless silent design with zero maintenance, effectively lowering after-sales service burdens.

Instant Switchover for Power Outages – Safeguarding African C&I Energy Storage

To meet rising power demand from African commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers, INHE Group showcased the HI-60K-TH three-phase high-voltage hybrid inverter. Equipped with IP66 ingress protection for harsh outdoor conditions, it enables 100% three-phase unbalanced output and ≤10 ms seamless transfer, alongside multiple embedded intelligent operating modes. Featuring a 29 kW rated output and 98% conversion efficiency, it helps users lower power expenses and enhance supply reliability.

Fig. | Exhibition Site

When matched with the LB-50-R5~R10 rack-mounted high-voltage lithium batteries, the system delivers 25–51 kWh of usable capacity. The battery boasts up to 6,000 charge-discharge cycles and a service life of over 15 years. Intelligent BMS synchronization via CAN communication ensures stable, high-efficiency energy storage for African C&I clients.

New Product Preview – Continuous Iteration

Building on the solid market reputation of the HI-3~6K-SL range across Africa, INHE Group keeps advancing localized R&D and performance upgrades tailored to local operating conditions. In response to local conditions including strong solar irradiance, heavy load demand and severe grid fluctuations, the company has finalized an upgrade roadmap based on the existing platform: upgraded IP66 protection; battery charge/discharge current lifted from 100 A to 140 A; compatibility with 200% PV oversizing to fully harness solar resources; grid input current increased to 60 A. These upgrades will bring African customers higher output, enhanced stability, and longer service life for solar-plus-storage systems.

Fig. |HI-3~6K-SL3 New Product Poster

Flexible Partnership Models – Seizing Africa’s Solar+Storage Opportunities

Visiting partners displayed strong interest in INHE Group’s tailored energy storage solutions. The company has won broad recognition by addressing fragmented market requirements across Africa. Grid frameworks and regulatory policies differ vastly from nation to nation: Kenya sees robust off-grid demand, South Africa’s C&I solar-plus-storage market expands rapidly, while Nigeria pushes for local manufacturing. INHE Group provides ODM/OEM and SKD services for 3–150 kW inverters, enabling partners to cut import duties and comply with local regulatory rules.

Fig. | Exhibition Site

The three-day exhibition may have concluded, yet INHE Group’s journey across Africa continues. From smart metering products to integrated solar-plus-storage systems, from standard product supply to in-depth custom development, the brand keeps empowering Africa’s green energy transition with reliable Chinese smart manufacturing. Next stop: Middle East Energy (MEE) Dubai 2026 — Visit us at Booth Z3.G31!

Fig. | Invitation to Middle East Energy (MEE)

About INHENERGY

Inhenergy Co., Ltd. is a holding subsidiary of the Inhe Group, well-versed in the energy equipment sector. Inhenergy focuses all efforts on high-yield hybrid & grid-connected inverters and software systems, covering R&D, production, test, quality control, sales, and after-sales services. Honorably, Inhenergy was awarded the National High-tech Enterprise.

The core R&D team has more than 15 years of relevant experience. With multiple national patents granted, the Inhenergy team has developed more than 50 series of hybrid & grid-connected inverters covering 3-125kW, all of which are well received in more than 80 countries/regions globally.

Learn More: www.inhenergy.com