Sleek Bill Launches Android POS App on Google Play Store, Bringing Complete Retail Billing to Every Smartphone

Pune, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Sleek Bill, one of India’s leading GST billing software providers trusted by businesses across 170+ countries, today announced the launch of its Android Point of Sale (POS) App on the Google Play Store. The new POS solution enables retailers, wholesalers, supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and other small businesses to manage billing directly from their Android mobile phones or tablets—without requiring expensive POS hardware or additional software.

Designed specifically for Indian MSMEs and retail businesses, the new Sleek Bill POS transforms any Android device into a powerful billing counter while maintaining complete integration with Sleek Bill’s cloud-based GST billing platform.

A Complete POS Solution Inside the Sleek Bill App

The newly launched Sleek Bill POS module introduces several powerful capabilities that help businesses speed up billing, reduce costs, and improve customer service.

Key highlights include:

● Complete Point of Sale (POS) system built into the Android app

● Easy 6-step guided setup with language, industry, and business type selection

● Camera-based barcode scanning optimized for fast and accurate repeated scans

● Offline billing support with automatic cloud synchronization when internet connectivity returns

● Hold and resume customer carts

● Credit (Khata) billing for regular customers

● Flat amount (₹) and percentage discount support during checkout

● AI-powered invoice creation by scanning products or bills

● Responsive interface optimized for both smartphones and tablets

● Available in five Indian languages

Eliminate Expensive POS Hardware

Unlike conventional POS systems which require dedicated computers, barcode scanners, printers, and costly setup, Sleek Bill POS allows businesses to start billing immediately using their existing Android device. Businesses that already own compatible hardware can also integrate it for faster operations.

“Our vision has always been to make business software simple and affordable for every small business in India. With the launch of Sleek Bill POS, even the smallest retailer can operate a modern billing counter using only an Android phone or tablet. This significantly lowers the cost of digital transformation while improving billing speed and business efficiency.”

Major Business Productivity Improvements

This release includes several enhancements beyond the POS system.

Reimagined Delivery Challan

The Delivery Challan module has been completely redesigned with features including:

● Edit delivery challans after creation

● Transport label support

● Direct e-Way Bill generation

● Overseas customer support

Built-in e-Invoice & e-Way Bill Generation

Businesses can now generate both e-Invoices and e-Way Bills directly from Sleek Bill without switching to government portals, reducing duplicate work and saving valuable time.

Complete Expense Management

The upgraded Expenses module enables businesses to:

● Record and manage business expenses

● Edit expenses anytime

● Manage overseas vendors

● Handle GST Reverse Charge compliance

Improved Customer Communication

Users can now maintain dedicated email contacts for customers, making invoice sharing faster and more organized.

Live Stock Visibility

During invoice, quotation, and proforma creation, users can instantly view available stock quantities, helping avoid overselling and improving inventory management.

Expanded International Business Support

Credit Notes, Debit Notes, and Purchase Orders now support overseas customers and vendors, making Sleek Bill even more suitable for businesses involved in import and export.

Faster User Onboarding

New users can now register more quickly using:

● Google Sign-In

● Automatic phone number autofill

Better Performance and Reliability

This release also introduces numerous stability and performance improvements, including:

● Fixed Purchase Bill preview and edit save issues

● Delivery Challan bug fixes

● Faster infinite-scroll dropdowns

● Improved offline performance and synchronization

● Overall UI responsiveness improvements

Empowering India’s Small Businesses

India’s MSME sector contributes significantly to the nation’s economy, yet many businesses continue to rely on manual billing or expensive POS systems. Sleek Bill aims to bridge this gap by offering enterprise-grade billing, inventory, GST compliance, accounting, and now a fully integrated POS solution within one affordable platform.

The Android POS launch further strengthens Sleek Bill’s mission of helping small businesses digitize operations without investing heavily in hardware or complex software.

Availability

The Sleek Bill Android App with the new Point of Sale (POS) feature is now available on the Google Play Store.

Businesses can download the app today and experience:

● GST Billing

● POS Billing

● Inventory Management

● e-Invoice

● e-Way Bill

● Expense Management

● Accounting Reports

● Customer & Supplier Management

● AI-powered Billing Assistance

About Sleek Bill

Sleek Bill is a comprehensive GST Billing, Invoicing, Inventory, and Business Management software trusted by millions of businesses worldwide. Designed for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and MSMEs, Sleek Bill helps businesses simplify billing, manage inventory, stay GST compliant, and grow efficiently through Web, Desktop, and Android platforms.

Media Contact

Sleek Bill Billing Software

Website: https://sleekbill.in

Phone: +91 9168696091

Email: sales@sleekbill.in