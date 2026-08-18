PetzLover Expands Pet Adoption and Rehoming Services to Help More Families Find Their Perfect Companion

A trusted platform connects responsible pet owners with loving homes while promoting ethical pet adoption and animal welfare.

California, USA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — PetzLover, a leading online pet marketplace and adoption platform, today announced continued expansion of its pet adoption and pet rehoming services across the United States. The platform helps connect responsible pet owners, breeders, shelters, and prospective adopters through a secure and easy-to-use online experience.

With growing interest in responsible pet ownership, PetzLover offers listings for dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, and other companion animals while encouraging ethical adoption practices and informed decision-making. The platform aims to simplify the process of finding healthy pets and suitable homes for animals in need.

“Finding the right pet should be an exciting and informed experience,” said a spokesperson for PetzLover. “Our goal is to make responsible pet adoption more accessible while supporting animal welfare and helping families discover lifelong companions.”

Key Features

Easy-to-use pet search tools

Pet adoption and rehoming listings

Breed information and care resources

Nationwide pet listings

Safe communication between buyers, adopters, and pet owners

Educational content promoting responsible pet ownership

PetzLover also publishes articles covering pet health, nutrition, training, grooming, and breed guides to help pet owners provide lifelong care for their animals.

As more families welcome pets into their homes, the company remains committed to improving the adoption experience through technology, transparency, and educational resources.

About PetzLover

PetzLover is an online pet marketplace that helps connect pet lovers with dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, and other companion animals through adoption, rehoming, and responsible pet listings. The platform also offers educational resources to support responsible pet ownership.

Media Contact

Company: PetzLover

Contact Person: Janani Devi

Email: contact@pearlcub.com

Website: https://www.petzlover.com

Source: PetzLover