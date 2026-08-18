CHETU MODERNIZES LEGACY POS ECOSYSTEMS WITH AI-ENABLED PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

Sunrise, FL, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has recently modernized clients’ legacy point-of-sale (POS) ecosystems with AI-enabled features and cloud-native, payment-integrated solutions.

As businesses plan for their digital transformation, retailers, restaurants and hospitality businesses are accelerating capital expenditures for modern AI-augmented and AI-native POS technology. There are many organizations replacing outdated POS systems that limit integration, scalability, and access to real-time operational insights.

Grand View Research reports that the point-of-sale software market is expected to increase from $19 billion in 2026 to $38.8 billion in 2033, attributing the growth to businesses modernizing transaction infrastructure by integrating mobile payments, inventory management, and CRM into a unified platform.

“Chetu has been working with businesses and payment providers to help them adapt to the new POS landscape,” said Jaideep Sharma, Technical Project Manager at Chetu. “We are developing cloud-native platforms that unify fragmented payment systems, including mobile payments, inventory optimization, and CRM integration.”

Sharma said the 2026 market focus includes:

AI-powered checkout automation

Unified commerce and omnichannel experiences

Cloud-native, microservices-based POS platforms

Tap-to-Pay and mobile POS solutions

Edge AI for offline and low-latency transactions

Self-checkout and cashier-less experiences

API-first composable architectures

Embedded analytics, forecasting, and business intelligence

“AI-assisted and agentic POS applications combined with offline synchronization, role-based access control, cloud migration, and native cloud systems help businesses thrive with the new technology, improving customer experience and generating revenue,” Sharma added.

However, the shift to AI-powered POS systems is not limited to retail and restaurants.

“Grocery and convenience stores, specialty retail, healthcare organizations, entertainment and ticketing venues, and fuel and convenience sectors need to modernize, as well,” Sharma said.

Companies that upgrade their systems with AI can achieve measurable outcomes, such as:

Faster checkout experiences

Improved customer satisfaction

Reduced operational costs

Better inventory visibility

Seamless omnichannel commerce

Improved payment reliability and security

Future-ready, scalable POS infrastructure

“Don’t let the technology overwhelm you,” Sharma said. “We can guide your organizations through every stage of modernizing their POS platforms.”

Modernize Your POS Infrastructure Today

Schedule a complimentary POS & AI Architecture Assessment with Chetu’s engineering team to evaluate your current setup and identify modernization opportunities. Visit our POS Solutions Page.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.